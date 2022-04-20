The New Location Becomes 34th Franchise for Global Real Estate Brokerage and First Franchise in Miami
LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency, has announced the launch of its first franchise office in Miami's Bal Harbour neighborhood. The new locale is the firm's 34th franchise among its growing network of over 50 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. The new franchise will be led by Santiago Arana, Principal of The Agency and one of the country's leading luxury real estate agents, and The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky. The Agency Bal Harbour will be comprised of 40 agents and will continue to serve buyers and sellers throughout Miami, ranging from Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale to Coral Gables. The Agency previously operated a corporate office location in Boca Raton.
"I am so excited to launch The Agency's first franchise in Miami in Bal Harbour and lead the brokerage's South Florida expansion while collaborating with the area's many talented brokers," said Santiago Arana, Principal at The Agency. "No other brokerage offers the unmatched marketing power, tools, and technology that The Agency brings to the market. I look forward to forging new relationships and leveraging our global Rolodex as we continue to showcase the power of The Agency brand across one of the country's most sought after markets."
The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year. In 2021, the firm's global expansion reached new heights with a record-breaking launch of 11 new franchises in one year, marking it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Over the past 12 months, The Agency has showcased impressive franchise growth across the country's East Coast, with new offices launching in Boston, Massachusetts, New Canaan, Connecticut, North Shore, New York, Naples, Florida, and now Miami, with plans for more strategic expansion in South Florida to come.
"We're delighted Santiago Arana and Mauricio Umansky will be at the helm of our Miami franchise and further our presence throughout South Florida," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Miami, Boca Raton and Palm Beach are key markets for The Agency and with their combined record-breaking career success and experience, Santiago and Mauricio are the perfect duo to take our Miami franchise to new heights."
Ranked in 2021 as the country's #1 luxury real estate agent in Inman's prestigious Golden I awards, Santiago Arana has closed billions of dollars of real estate across Los Angeles, taking his place among the most distinguished professionals in the industry. Arana joined The Agency in 2014 as Principal and Partner, specializing in high-end residential real estate and new construction across the region's most coveted neighborhoods. He spearheaded the company's Westside expansion as Managing Partner of the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades offices. To date, he has closed over $4 billion in real estate, netting nearly $2.5 billion in sales volume from 2017-2021. For eleven consecutive years, Arana has placed among the Top 250 Realtors in the United States in the annual REAL Trends Inc. ranking, featured in The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, he represented the top half percent of more than one million REALTORS® nationwide, ranking #6 in the country, #3 in California, and #1 west of the 405 freeway.
Originally from Sucre, Bolivia, Santiago's international background has helped build him a strong network of contacts from every corner of the globe. For the second year in a row, Santiago ranked #1 in the country for sales volume by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® Latino Agent Award. Santiago has also been featured for two consecutive years in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Influential People in Real Estate in Los Angeles. Santiago recently ranked among the top agents driving the L.A. real estate market by The Los Angeles Business Journal, which also named him among the outstanding professionals on its annual list of "Who's Brokering L.A." He has also been chosen as one of "Hollywood's Top 30 Real Estate Agents" by The Hollywood Reporter for ten years running and has been named to Variety's list of "Showbiz Real Estate Elite" for four consecutive years. No stranger to representing high-profile clients such as Lady Gaga, Lebron James, Larry David, Rick Caruso, Tom Barrack, Anthony Hopkins, "Bond King " Jeffrey Gundlach and Alessandra Ambrosio, among others, Santiago is artfully discreet and carefully tailors his marketing strategies to fit each individual property while protecting his clients' privacy.
"We're thrilled to expand The Agency's footprint across the South Florida region with the launch of our first Miami franchise office, located in Bal Harbour, " said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "No one encapsulates The Agency's unique brand and culture better than Santiago, and I am honored to join him in helping lead our Miami franchise as we continue to bring The Agency brand to markets across the U.S. and abroad."
Founder and CEO of The Agency, Mauricio Umansky set out to create an industry-disrupting brokerage that would redefine the business of real estate. Umansky has achieved nearly $4 billion in real estate sales and holds the distinction of selling the most homes in the country priced above $20M. He has represented some of the world's most noteworthy properties, including the Playboy Mansion, the first house in L.A. to sell above the $100M mark, Walt Disney Estate, and residences owned by Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan and Prince. Mauricio and The Agency also represent some of the world's top developers and resort brands, including One&Only, Rosewood, and The Ritz-Carlton. Together with his team, Mauricio is noted as one of the highest producing agents by The Wall Street Journal's REAL Trends annual list, and has been ranked #97 on Swanepoel's 2022 Power200, a prestigious list of top real estate executives in the U.S.
With solid infrastructure and a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Agency has grown to over 50 corporately-owned and franchise offices across the globe. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for five consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 21st on the 2022 RealTrends 500 list, and led the top 50 firms in average sales price by sides with a "whopping" $2.5 million average sales price.
The Agency Bal Harbour will be located at 9564 Harding Ave., Surfside, FL 33154.
The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has over 1,000 agents in more than 50 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe.
