LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada. The new locale is the firm's 20th franchise among its robust network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The Vancouver office will be led by esteemed luxury real estate agents and managing partners, Kit Matkaluk and Hugh Cooper. The Agency has several franchise offices throughout Canada including in Toronto, Victoria, Oakville, Calgary, Kitchener, and Cowichan.
"We're excited to welcome Kit Matkaluk and Hugh Cooper to The Agency family as we continue to expand our footprint in Canada," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "The luxury real estate market in Vancouver is flourishing and we know our partners Kit and Hugh will be incredible stewards of The Agency brand and our unique culture. "
The Agency has continued its growth trajectory with the debut of multiple new franchise locations this year including offices in Oakville, Canada, Calgary, Canada, New Canaan, Connecticut, North Shore-New York, and new corporate office locations in Studio City and Pacific Palisades, California.
"We've experienced incredible demand for The Agency brand throughout Canada as we continue to grow our presence in the area," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Our new franchise in Vancouver is an ideal fit for The Agency, bringing its unparalleled offerings and tools to agents and clients as more and more buyers are moving to this majestic city."
Known as "Kit and Coop," Kit Matkaluk and Hugh Cooper have more than 15 years of combined real estate experience. The duo has consistently ranked as the number one team in gross sales and volume per the MLS in Lower Lonsdale since 2016 and has sold $350 million in real estate, bringing a wealth of knowledge, expertise and proven results to The Agency. Utilizing a holistic approach to their business, both Matkaluk and Cooper focus on honesty, simplicity, passion and communication when serving clients. Long time North Shore residents, Matkaluk and Cooper have a deep love and appreciation for their local community, giving of their time by serving on various boards including the Lonsdale BIA, Hollyburn Hockey Committee and donating to organizations dedicated to bettering the North Shore and its youth such as the Lion's Gate Hospital and Homeschool Help, an initiative powered by North Shore Neighborhood House that provided computers and tablets to kids in need during the pandemic.
"We're thrilled to join The Agency and bring its exclusive tools and offerings to our clients," said Matkaluk. "We've long admired the brand's unmatched marketing and collaborative environment, which sets The Agency apart from other brokerages in the area," added Cooper.
The Agency Vancouver will be located at 129 West 1st Street, North Vancouver, BC VM 1B1.
About The Agency
The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $25 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has almost 700 agents in more than 43 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
