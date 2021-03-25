MURRIETA, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Aguilera Homes team today announced Ennoble Realty and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The partnership will ensure that Ennoble Realty, a tech-forward, community-focused firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
The Aguilera Homes Team was founded in 2015 by Ashley and Julio Aguilera, who were inspired by their passion for helping others. Since then, the firm has earned a reputation for providing an elevated buying and selling experience to first-time buyers, seasoned homeowners, skilled investors, and military families throughout Riverside County, California. As Ennoble Realty, the team continues to serve the area's unique communities and neighborhoods, combining market insight and industry expertise with a deep understanding of what buyers and sellers want.
Joining Ennoble Realty is Erika Wilson and her renowned team, the Wilson Homes Team. Wilson and Aguileras share a vision of excellence and a dedication to higher industry standards. Together, they have created a culture of integrity, where agents thrive as they provide buyers and sellers with next-level service.
Partnering with Side will ensure Ennoble Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Ennoble Realty's agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"My team is known for the partnership and connection we build with our clients," said Ashley Aguilera. "Side will help streamline our processes, from marketing and legal to administrative and technology, so we can continue to focus on making real estate dreams come true. We love Side's approach, and we are beyond thrilled to partner with them in growing Ennoble Realty."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Ennoble Realty
Ennoble Realty delivers creative and collaborative real estate services in Riverside County. Driven by its passion for helping others and its team of elite professionals, Ennoble Realty walks beside its clients to bring value and transparency to the real estate process. Ennoble is based in Murrieta, California. To learn more, visit ennoblerealty.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
