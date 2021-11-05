BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A dazzling new luxury apartment complex is soon coming to Buffalo. Named The Air, a six story building developed by DMG Investments with a full range of elite amenities will be located at 1265 Sweet Home Rd, Buffalo, NY. The property's 154 apartments, ranging from studios to two bedroom units will boast a superb location and take the place of the city's famous Zombie Hotel. The development will provide a long awaited update to the prime property.
Developed by DMG Investments, a New York-based real estate firm who also developed Auden Buffalo, a high end student housing community serving hundreds of University at Buffalo students and boasting rare amenities including an ice-skating rink. With a focus on health and lifestyle, the property will also boast unrivalled, modern amenities including Peleton bikes, a MIRROR home gym, Tonal, Theragun and more.
The Air's indoor pool, private parking, resident's lounge, private garden, bicycle parking and full time doorman will make it a hard-to-beat residence for Buffalo's students and working professionals.
"We are very excited to have closed on the purchase of this fantastic property." says DMG CEO Jacky He. "It was a natural extension for us after our successful development of Auden Buffalo. We love the community and want to further contribute."
The Air is slated for completion in Summer 2022.
About DMG Investments
Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.
DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.
As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.
