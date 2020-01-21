The Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation with Facebook Partners for the 18th Annual HBCU Festival on Saturday, January 25 at the National Harbor

For the Third Consecutive Year, Facebook is the Title Sponsor of the Largest HBCU College Festival on the East Coast, presented by The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) Foundation. The ASBC Foundation Welcomes McDonald's and the U.S. Intelligence Community as New Partners in 2020.