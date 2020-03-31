MOBILE, Ala., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU), the leading provider of workers' compensation to waterfront employers, announces eight new members have joined the ALMA Member Advisory Council ("Council").
Incepted in 2014, the ALMA Member Advisory Council is a group of forward-thinking maritime industry professionals who provide insight into the unique challenges faced by waterfront employers. Working closely with AEU's senior management team, they provide input on company innovations, recommend new products and services, and advise on industry-wide concerns affecting waterfront employers.
"Listening to feedback from employers is critical to the success of the membership and the industry as a whole," said Michael Lapeyrouse, president and CEO of AEU. "The Council has enabled us to address major pain points felt by those in our industry and continue to help us innovate as a company."
At the annual Council meeting earlier this month in New Orleans, LA, the new members were announced and six members transitioned to emeritus status after completing a three-year term.
New ALMA Member Advisory Council Members
- Susan Connolly, Senior Risk Advisor, APM Terminals
- Greg Davis, Risk Analyst, Austal USA
- Michelle Jones, Managing Director, Delta Marine Industries, Inc.
- Jeff Kreutzer, Chief Financial Officer, S.H. Bell Company
- George Leavell, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Wepfer Marine, Inc.
- Steve Nixon, Vice President, APS Stevedoring
- Tom Sears, General Counsel and Vice President of Administrative Services, Condustrial, Inc.
- Kenneth Tamplain, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, ARO Solutions, LLC
These new members join current members Mike Brackin (Controller, North America Stevedoring) and Jill Savard (President and CEO, Savard Labor & Marine, Inc.).
New Emeritus Members
- Steve Abernathy, President, Pacific Stevedoring, Inc.
- Deron Eunice, Safety Manager and Designated Person Ashore, Sause Bros., Inc.
- Jim Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer, Team Services, LLC
- Steve Ganoe, President, St. Johns Ship Building, Inc.
- Chuck Minton, Senior Vice President, JAG Industrial and Marine Services
- Craig Richey, General Counsel, Watco Companies, LLC
The full list of current Council members can be found at http://amequity.com/alma-member-advisory-council.
About The American Equity Underwriters, Inc.
Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. serves as program administrator for American Longshore Mutual Association Ltd., a group self-insurance fund authorized by the U.S. Department of Labor for waterfront employers in all 50 states under the United States Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act. AEU provides best-in-class services including claims handling, loss control, longshore consulting and other support. For more information, call (866) 238-8754 or visit amequity.com. Follow AEU on Facebook and LinkedIn.