NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Canine Partners program! AKC Canine Partners™ was developed to welcome mixed-breed dogs and their owners to the AKC Family. It promotes the strengthening of the human-canine bond by encouraging training, responsible dog ownership and pet owner education. And for the past ten years, the program has done exactly that and more!
Since its launch in 2010, AKC Canine Partners™ has had a steady and consistent rise in enrollment every year. As of June 2020, the total number of enrollments is over 420,000, with 85,000 enrollments in 2019 alone. AKC Canine Partners have earned more than 21,000 titles in the AKC companion events and programs, like Agility, Tracking, Rally, and Obedience, etc.
Many of the dogs enrolled have capitalized on the various benefits the program offers, including its most popular aspect of dog sport and events eligibility. Since its inception in 2010, there has been a steady increase in Canine Partner Entries across dog sports. Entry records show that since 2019 approximately 10% of participants in AKC Companion Events were Canine Partners.
"We are beyond excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Canine Partners Program," said Penny Leigh, Program Manager for Canine Partners. "AKC is for all dogs and the enhancement of the human-canine bond. This program not only promotes responsible dog ownership, but it also allows any dog to be a champion and we are very proud of it."
AKC Canine Partners™ is an enrollment program for mixed breeds and other dogs not eligible for AKC Purebred Registration. Once enrolled, your dog will receive benefits similar to AKC's traditional Registration including:
- AKC Canine Partners Programs℠ Official Certificate
- Eligibility to participate in Agility, AKC Rally®, Obedience, Tracking, Scent Work, Fast CAT and Coursing Ability Events and more
- Eligibility for AKC Recognition of Titles
- Lifetime enrollment in AKC Reunite Lost & Found Recovery Service with Reunite collar tag
- One-year subscription to AKC Family Dog magazine
- Complimentary office visit with veterinarian in the AKC Veterinary Network
- 30 Days of Pet Insurance Coverage
- Opportunities to connect with other owners of mixed-breed dogs
As of June 1, 2020, the AKC Canine Partners™ program is honored to have Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S, as its official sponsor. For decades, customers have relied on Tractor Supply to provide essential products to care for their families, homes, land, animals and pets. The company has broadened its offerings for dog owners, including food varieties, treats, supplies and toys. Tractor Supply offers dog toys, a variety of accessories and bedding. In addition, Tractor Supply owns and operates 180 Petsense pet specialty supply stores in 26 states.
For more information about the AKC Canine Partners™ program, visit: https://www.akc.org/register/information/canine-partners/.
