 By The Andersons, Inc.

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a second quarter 2022 cash dividend of 18 cents ($0.18) per share payable on April 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2022.

This is The Andersons 102nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® list of America's Best Employers for 2022, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

 

