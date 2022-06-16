The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.)

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a third quarter 2022 cash dividend of 18 cents ($0.18) per share payable on July 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2022. This is The Andersons 103rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

