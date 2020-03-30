MAUMEE, Ohio, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announced today it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time in a virtual format only, due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This change by the company is to support and protect the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees, and their families.
The Annual Meeting will be broadcast via live a webcast, which can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANDE2020, by entering the 16-digit control number found on shareholder proxy cards or voting instruction forms that were included with proxy materials.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting if they were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 10, 2020, the record date. To vote in the virtual meeting, shareholders must enter the control number found in the proxy cards or voting instruction forms.
