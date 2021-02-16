The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.)

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $16.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $19.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.
  • Trade reported pretax income of $28.3 million and adjusted pretax income of $29.3 million on improved merchandising results.
  • Ethanol reported a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.5 million that included a $6.6 million non-cash mark-to-market charge.
  • Plant Nutrient completed its best year since 2014 as it recorded pretax income of $3.2 million for the quarter. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $85.0 million was comparable year over year despite significant pandemic impacts.

"I am very excited about the recent strong, demand-driven rally in grain and fertilizer markets and what it means for U.S. agriculture and The Andersons," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We have already participated in multi-year highs in grain elevation margins, and have benefited from strong export demand. Fertilizer demand was strong throughout the fourth quarter. With more planted corn acres in the forecast, it looks like strong fertilizer demand will continue."

"We improved our fourth quarter results modestly year over year, and our outlook for 2021 has improved," continued Bowe. "Our Trade income was up substantially on strong merchandising results from our diverse commodity portfolio, and Plant Nutrient's full-year results nearly doubled. Our Ethanol business benefited from the launch of our new high-protein feed products. Finally, Rail remained profitable despite weak railcar demand.

"We continue to benefit greatly from the complementary trading business we acquired in early 2019 and have since successfully integrated. We continue to focus on creating a leaner cost structure, having taken approximately $40 million of cost out of the business in the last two years. In addition to opportunities in the Trade and Plant Nutrient segments, a recovery in the ethanol and rail markets should lead to significant year-over-year increases in EBITDA. In short, we are pleased to see the strength in ag markets and look forward to better financial performance ahead."

$ in millions, except per share amounts     









Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Variance

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Variance

Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to

the Company1

$

24.1



$

21.4



$

2.7



$

(2.5)



$

31.4



$

(33.9)



Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss)

Attributable to the Company1,2

28.4



23.7



4.7



10.6



51.0



(40.4)



     Trade2

29.3



17.6



11.7



28.9



37.6



(8.7)



     Ethanol1,2

(3.5)



8.1



(11.6)



(25.4)



15.9



(41.3)



     Plant Nutrient2

3.2



3.9



(0.7)



16.0



8.4



7.6



     Rail2

2.0



4.5



(2.5)



5.5



15.1



(9.6)



     Other2

(2.6)



(10.4)



7.8



(14.4)



(26.0)



11.6



Net Income Attributable to the

Company1

16.0



6.6



9.4



7.7



18.3



(10.6)



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to

the Company1,2

19.4



18.4



1.0



2.9



43.0



(40.1)



Diluted EPS

0.48



0.19



0.29



0.23



0.55



(0.32)



Adjusted Diluted EPS2

0.59



0.55



0.04



0.09



1.30



(1.21)



EBITDA2

83.5



82.2



1.3



215.4



234.0



(18.6)



Adjusted EBITDA2

$

85.0



$

84.5



$

0.5



$

225.7



$

253.6



$

(27.9)







1

Reflects amounts attributable to the company and excludes losses attributable to the noncontrolling interests of $1.3 million in Q4 2020,

$1.0 million in Q4 2019, $21.9 million for the full year 2020 and $3.2 million for the full year 2019. See appendix for non-GAAP

explanations and reconciliations.

2 

Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management

"We continued to generate strong operating cash flows and remained disciplined in our capital spending during the fourth quarter," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "We were well-prepared for the need for short-term working capital funding as commodity prices spiked during the quarter and into early 2021. We were pleased with the progress we made in 2020 to reduce long-term debt, which remains a priority."

The company generated $74.6 million and $73.0 million in cash from operations before working capital changes during the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the full years 2020 and 2019, the company generated $200.9 million and $192.6 million in cash from operations before working capital changes, respectively.

The company spent $16.6 million net of proceeds from asset sales on capital projects during the fourth quarter and spent $86.8 million net of proceeds from asset sales for the full year 2020, well beneath its self-imposed $100 million ceiling. 

Working capital, readily marketable inventory and short-term debt each increased year over year due to the significant increase in commodity prices. While the company has been able to maintain adequate liquidity, it recently increased its short-term borrowing capacity by $250 million to further ensure adequate liquidity and accommodate further volatility and related opportunities in 2021.  

Finally, despite all the challenges it faced during 2020, the company reduced long-term debt by approximately $100 million and remains focused on additional reductions of $200 to $250 million by the end of 2023.

Fourth Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Records Higher Results Driven by Continued Strong Merchandising Income

Trade recorded pretax income of $28.3 million and adjusted pretax income of $29.3 million for the quarter, a significant improvement compared to a pretax loss of $19.9 million and adjusted pretax income of $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The primary difference between reported and adjusted income in 2019 was attributable to approximately $40 million in asset and investment impairment charges.

Income from commodity merchandising rose by more than one-third year over year, besting an already strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2019. The performance of the segment's asset-based businesses declined, as income from both storing and handling grain decreased.

Trade's fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million, up approximately 23 percent over fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $37.2 million. Its full year adjusted EBITDA decreased from $123.4 million in 2019 to $95.5 million in 2020, primarily as a result of fewer wheat opportunities and the remaining impact of the poor 2019 harvest in the Eastern Corn Belt.

Ethanol Results Decline on Big Decrease in Crush Margins and Large Mark-to-Market Charge

The Ethanol segment reported a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $8.1 million in the same period in 2019.

Production volumes in the quarter were flat year over year. The business benefited from execution of its high-protein feed strategy as well as higher DDG and corn oil prices. The ethanol and vegetable oil trading businesses also posted comparatively better results due to improved margins and higher volumes.

Ethanol board crush margins were 25 cents lower year over year and were driven by rising corn prices that were only partially mitigated by higher ethanol prices. Strong operating performance at the plants helped offset the impact of the lower crush margins. The segment also recorded a $6.6 million non-cash, mark-to-market charge during the quarter that is expected to reverse in 2021. 

Ethanol recorded adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from 2019 fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million.

Plant Nutrient Closes out Strong Year; Rail Records Modest Income

Plant Nutrient recorded adjusted pretax income of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted pretax income of $3.9 million in the same period of the prior year. Tons sold were up across all major product lines, but especially in Ag Supply Chain. Margin per ton declined moderately, most notably in Engineered Granules. The business continued to benefit from disciplined working capital and expense management.

Plant Nutrient's current quarter adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million compared to 2019 fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million. For the full year, Plant Nutrient recorded adjusted EBITDA of $47.2 million in 2020 and $42.3 million in 2019 as planting and harvest conditions were much improved year over year.

Rail recorded adjusted fourth quarter pretax income of $2.0 million compared to $4.5 million of adjusted pretax income in the same period of the prior year. Lower income from railcar sales accounted for the majority of the shortfall.

Rail's fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA was $13.5 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 million. Full-year 2020 EBITDA was $55.7 million, a 15 percent decrease from 2019 results, primarily due to lower leasing income.

Full-Year Provision for Income Taxes Includes CARES Act Benefits

The company's full-year income tax provision included additional CARES Act tax benefits of approximately $14.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. The company has excluded these benefits from its adjusted net income. At year-end, the company had received $1.7 million of an anticipated total of $39.3 million in CARES Act refunds. The company expects to receive the remaining $37.6 million in 2021, and has removed that amount from cash from operations before working capital changes.

The company's reported effective income tax rate continued to be substantially impacted by the income or loss earned by the noncontrolling interests, which may result in highly variable effective tax rates in future periods.

Fourth quarter and full-year 2019 income tax provisions included tax expense of approximately $8.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, related to nondeductible Canadian losses on the company's investment in Thompsons Limited that it excluded from its adjusted net income. In addition, the company's fourth quarter 2019 income tax provision included a tax benefit of approximately $2.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for federal research and development income tax credits.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss its performance and provide its updated outlook for 2021. To access the call, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 9267363). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins. 

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cintwfki. Complete the four fields as directed and click Submit. A replay of the call will be available at www.andersonsinc.com under the heading "Investors."    

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income attributable to The Andersons, adjusted pretax income attributable to the company, net income attributable to the company, adjusted net income attributable to the company, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income, net income, net income per share and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

 

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 (unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Sales and merchandising revenues

$

2,542,917





$

1,885,603





$

8,208,436





$

8,170,191



Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

2,409,226





1,747,244





7,803,514





7,652,299



Gross profit

133,691





138,359





404,922





517,892



Operating, administrative and general expenses

105,792





109,457





399,207





436,842



Asset impairment





38,131









41,212



Interest expense, net

13,292





14,078





51,275





59,691



Other income, net:















Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates, net

410





(4,992)





638





(7,359)



Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net





36,287









35,214



Other income, net

7,751





12,387





20,448





20,109



Income (loss) before income taxes

22,768





20,375





(24,474)





28,111



Income tax expense (benefit)

8,119





14,708





(10,259)





13,051



Net income (loss)

14,649





5,667





(14,215)





15,060



Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests

(1,342)





(982)





(21,925)





(3,247)



Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

15,991





$

6,649





$

7,710





$

18,307



















Per common share:















Basic earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders

$

0.48





$

0.20





$

0.23





$

0.56



Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders

$

0.48





$

0.19





$

0.23





$

0.55



 

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (unaudited)



(in thousands)

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets







Current assets:







  Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

29,123





$

54,895



  Accounts receivable, net

659,834





536,367



  Inventories

1,300,693





1,170,536



  Commodity derivative assets - current

320,706





107,863



  Other current assets

106,053





75,681



Total current assets

2,416,409





1,945,342



Other assets:







Goodwill

135,709





135,360



Other intangible assets, net

142,940





175,312



Right of use assets, net

56,031





76,401



Other assets, net

49,907





45,610



Total other assets

384,587





432,683



Rail assets leased to others, net

591,946





584,298



Property, plant and equipment, net

879,179





938,418



Total assets

$

4,272,121





$

3,900,741











Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:







  Short-term debt

$

403,703





$

147,031



  Trade and other payables

957,683





873,081



  Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

180,160





133,585



  Commodity derivative liabilities – current

146,990





46,942



  Current maturities of long-term debt

75,475





62,899



  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

167,671





176,381



Total current liabilities

1,931,682





1,439,919



Long-term lease liabilities

37,177





51,091



Long-term debt, less current maturities

916,540





1,016,248



Deferred income taxes

170,147





146,155



Other long-term liabilities

55,915





51,673



Total liabilities

3,111,461





2,705,086



Total equity

1,160,660





1,195,655



Total liabilities and equity

$

4,272,121





$

3,900,741



 

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Operating Activities















Net income (loss)

$

14,649





$

5,667





$

(14,215)





$

15,060



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

47,471





47,770





188,638





146,166



Bad debt expense

(1,007)





392





7,042





4,007



Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends

(410)





4,777





(638)





7,671



Loss (gain) on sales of assets, net

825





(7,164)





(37)





(7,063)



Gains on sales of Rail assets and related leases, net

(474)





(2,607)





(649)





(4,122)



Stock based compensation expense

2,441





4,592





10,183





16,229



Deferred income tax

4,469





16,785





26,386





5,114



Inventory write-down

743









11,676







Asset impairment





38,131









41,212



Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net





(35,214)









(35,214)



Other

5,931





(97)





10,072





3,540



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(126,550)





(3,392)





(128,502)





1,487



Inventories

(539,761)





(407,198)





(139,499)





(1,578)



Commodity derivatives

(112,596)





(8,228)





(115,170)





21,714



Other assets

(18,865)





11,715





(53,208)





30,497



Payables and other accrued expenses

452,911





363,008





123,489





103,842



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(270,223)





28,937





(74,432)





348,562



Investing Activities















Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired





47,042









(102,580)



Purchases of Rail assets

(1,481)





(36,813)





(27,739)





(105,254)



Proceeds from sale of Rail assets

2,303





8,908





10,077





18,090



Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(17,733)





(39,872)





(77,147)





(165,223)



Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

524





29,766





11,112





30,617



Purchase of investments

(210)









(3,059)





(1,490)



Other





808









808



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(16,597)





9,839





(86,756)





(325,032)



Financing Activities















Net change in short-term borrowings

299,154





7,638





254,971





(278,824)



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

258,000





110,896





471,906





922,594



Payments of long-term debt

(249,017)





(114,597)





(559,711)





(608,483)



Proceeds from noncontrolling interest owner

2,082









8,575





4,714



Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner









(10,322)







Payments of debt issuance costs

(648)





(912)





(898)





(6,561)



Dividends paid

(5,770)





(5,547)





(23,004)





(22,118)



Other

(1,078)





(1,028)





(5,221)





(2,615)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

302,723





(3,550)





136,296





8,707



Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(473)





(1,630)





(880)





65



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

15,430





33,596





(25,772)





32,302



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

13,693





21,299





54,895





22,593



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

29,123





$

54,895





$

29,123





$

54,895



 

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

15,991





$

6,649





$

7,710





$

18,307



Items impacting other income, net of tax:















Transaction related stock compensation

946





1,998





4,206





9,337



Severance costs

528









6,091







Termination of interest rate derivatives and debt fees

2,849









2,849







One time acquisition costs





2,158









8,007



Asset impairment including equity method investments





43,097









46,178



Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net





(36,287)









(35,214)



Gain on sales of assets





(8,646)









(8,646)



Income tax impact of adjustments (a)

(962)





9,386





(17,924)





5,051



Total adjusting items, net of tax

3,361





11,706





(4,778)





24,713



Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

19,352





$

18,355





$

2,932





$

43,020



















Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders

$

0.48





$

0.19





$

0.23





$

0.55



















Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.11





$

0.36





$

(0.14)





$

0.75



Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.59





$

0.55





$

0.09





$

1.30







(a)

Income tax adjustments include $(14.8) million due to CARES Act benefits and certain discrete items in 2020 year to date. Quarter to date income

tax adjustments due to CARES Act benefits were de minimus.





Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

 

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



(in thousands)

Trade



 Ethanol



 Plant

Nutrient



 Rail



 Other



 Total

Three months ended December 31, 2020























Net income (loss)

$

28,337





$

(4,795)





$

3,187





$

(867)





$

(11,213)





$

14,649



Interest expense (income)

5,350





1,553





1,270





5,459





(340)





13,292



Tax provision

















8,119





8,119



Depreciation and amortization

11,149





19,438





6,386





8,903





1,595





47,471



EBITDA

44,836





16,196





10,843





13,495





(1,839)





83,531



Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:























Transaction related stock compensation

946





















946



Severance Costs

















528





528



Total adjusting items

946

















528





1,474



Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,782





$

16,196





$

10,843





$

13,495





$

(1,311)





$

85,005



























Three months ended December 31, 2019























Net income (loss)

$

(19,938)





$

42,098





$

4,625





$

4,461





$

(25,579)





$

5,667



Interest expense (income)

6,103





2,175





1,476





4,415





(91)





14,078



Tax provision

















14,708





14,708



Depreciation and amortization

13,450





16,633





6,207





8,745





2,735





47,770



EBITDA

(385)





60,906





12,308





17,621





(8,227)





82,223



Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:























Acquisition costs

833





1,325

















2,158



Transaction related stock compensation

1,998





















1,998



Asset impairments including equity method investments

40,420









2,175









502





43,097



Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net





(36,287)

















(36,287)



Gain on sales of assets

(5,702)









(2,944)













(8,646)



Total adjusting items

37,549





(34,962)





(769)









502





2,320



Adjusted EBITDA

$

37,164





$

25,944





$

11,539





$

17,621





$

(7,725)





$

84,543



 

















































(in thousands)

Trade



 Ethanol



 Plant

Nutrient



 Rail



 Other



 Total

Twelve months ended December 31, 2020























Net income (loss)

$

24,687





$

(47,338)





$

16,015





$

2,607





$

(10,186)





$

(14,215)



Interest expense (income)

21,974





7,461





5,805





17,491





(1,456)





51,275



Tax benefit

















(10,259)





(10,259)



Depreciation and amortization

44,627





73,224





25,407





35,573





9,807





188,638



EBITDA

91,288





33,347





47,227





55,671





(12,094)





215,439



Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:























Transaction related stock compensation

4,206





















4,206



Severance Costs

















6,091





6,091



Total adjusting items

4,206

















6,091





10,297



Adjusted EBITDA

$

95,494





$

33,347





$

47,227





$

55,671





$

(6,003)





$

225,736



























Twelve months ended December 31, 2019























Net income (loss)

$

(17,328)





$

47,660





$

9,159





$

15,090





$

(39,521)





$

15,060



Interest expense (income)

34,843





943





7,954





16,486





(535)





59,691



Tax provision

















13,051





13,051



Depreciation and amortization

50,973





23,727





25,985





34,122





11,359





146,166



EBITDA

68,488





72,330





43,098





65,698





(15,646)





233,968



Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:























Acquisition costs

6,682





1,325

















8,007



Transaction related stock compensation

9,337





















9,337



Asset impairments including equity method investments

43,501









2,175









502





46,178



Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net

1,073





(36,287)

















(35,214)



Gain on sales of assets

(5,702)









(2,944)













(8,646)



Total adjusting items

54,891





(34,962)





(769)









502





19,662



Adjusted EBITDA

$

123,379





$

37,368





$

42,329





$

65,698





$

(15,144)





$

253,630





Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

 

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (unaudited)



(in thousands)

Trade



Ethanol



Plant

Nutrient



Rail



Other



Total

Three months ended December 31, 2020























Sales and merchandising revenues

$

1,979,272





$

373,517





$

155,514





$

34,614





$





$

2,542,917



Gross profit

90,796





2,562





30,623





9,710









133,691



Equity in earnings of affiliates, net

410





















410



Other income, net

5,089





1,330





339





342





651





7,751



Income (loss) before income taxes

28,337





(4,795)





3,187





(867)





(3,094)





22,768



Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests





(1,342)

















(1,342)



Income (loss) before income taxes attributable

to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

28,337





$

(3,453)





$

3,187





$

(867)





$

(3,094)





$

24,110



Adjustments to income (loss) before income

taxes (b)

946













2,849





528





4,323



Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

29,283





$

(3,453)





$

3,187





$

1,982





$

(2,566)





$

28,433



























Three months ended December 31, 2019























Sales and merchandising revenues

$

1,391,151





$

312,860





$

138,182





$

43,410





$





$

1,885,603



Gross profit

87,652





12,594





23,521





14,592









138,359



Equity in losses of affiliates, net

(4,992)





















(4,992)



Other income, net (c)

8,365





36,503





3,256





191





359





48,674



Income (loss) before income taxes

(19,938)





42,098





4,625





4,461





(10,871)





20,375



Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests





(982)

















(982)



Income (loss) before income taxes

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

(19,938)





$

43,080





$

4,625





$

4,461





$

(10,871)





$

21,357



Adjustments to income (loss) before income

taxes (b)

37,549





(34,962)





(769)









502





2,320



Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

17,611





$

8,118





$

3,856





$

4,461





$

(10,369)





$

23,677







(a)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising

revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and

long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b)

Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the

Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. 2020 adjustment to the Rail segment relates to the termination of interest rate derivatives

and debt fees which were recorded in Interest expense, net and can be found in the reconciliation to adjusted net income table.

(c) 

Gain from remeasurement of equity method investment within the Ethanol segment is included in Other income, net for the three months ended

December 31, 2019.

 

















































(in thousands)

Trade



Ethanol



Plant

Nutrient



Rail



Other



Total

Twelve months ended December 31, 2020























Sales and merchandising revenues

$

6,141,402





$

1,260,259





$

662,959





$

143,816





$





$

8,208,436



Gross profit

278,216





(18,267)





106,248





38,725









404,922



Equity in earnings of affiliates, net

638





















638



Other income, net

11,954





2,795





1,274





2,885





1,540





20,448



Income (loss) before income taxes

24,687





(47,338)





16,015





2,607





(20,445)





(24,474)



Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests





(21,925)

















(21,925)



Income (loss) before income taxes

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

24,687





$

(25,413)





$

16,015





$

2,607





$

(20,445)





$

(2,549)



Adjustments to income (loss) before income

taxes (b)

4,206













2,849





6,091





13,146



Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

28,893





$

(25,413)





$

16,015





$

5,456





$

(14,354)





$

10,597



























Twelve months ended December 31, 2019























Sales and merchandising revenues

$

6,144,526





$

1,211,997





$

646,730





$

166,938





$





$

8,170,191



Gross profit

329,096





32,567





99,104





57,125









517,892



Equity in losses of affiliates, net

(6,835)





(524)

















(7,359)



Other income, net (c) 

10,070





37,199





4,903





1,583





1,568





55,323



Income (loss) before income taxes

(17,328)





47,660





9,159





15,090





(26,470)





28,111



Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests





(3,247)

















(3,247)



Income (loss) before income taxes

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

(17,328)





$

50,907





$

9,159





$

15,090





$

(26,470)





$

31,358



Adjustments to income (loss) before income

taxes (b)

54,891





(34,962)





(769)









502





19,662



Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

37,563





$

15,945





$

8,390





$

15,090





$

(25,968)





$

51,020



(a)

 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising

revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term

assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b)

Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the

reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. 2020 adjustment to the Rail segment relates to the termination of interest rate derivatives and

debt fees which were recorded in Interest expense, net and can be found in the reconciliation to adjusted net income table.

(c)

Gains and losses from remeasurements of equity method investments within the Ethanol and Trade segments are included in Other income, net for

the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

 

The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(270,223)





$

28,937





$

(74,432)





$

348,562



Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable

(126,550)





(3,392)





(128,502)





1,487



Inventories

(539,761)





(407,198)





(139,499)





(1,578)



Commodity derivatives

(112,596)





(8,228)





(115,170)





21,714



Other assets

(18,865)





11,715





(53,208)





30,497



Payables and accrued expenses

452,911





363,008





123,489





103,842



Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

(344,861)





(44,095)





(312,890)





155,962



Less: changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable









(37,564)







Cash from operations before working capital changes

$

74,638





$

73,032





$

200,894





$

192,600





Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes

in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in

accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in)

operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance

as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and

improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to

replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

 

