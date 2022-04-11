For every bottle purchased, one tree will be planted in a global forest of need.
LINCOLN, Neb., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arbor Day Foundation is partnering with Ralph Lauren Fragrances to plant one tree for every 100ml or 200ml bottle purchased of their new POLO EARTH EAU DE TOILETTE fragrance.
To kick off this partnership, volunteers from the Foundation, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, and the community will plant 30 trees at a POLO EARTH launch event in Brooklyn, New York. Following the product's release, additional donations through the POLO EARTH campaign will support reforestation efforts in forests of need in the United States and around the world.
"Ralph Lauren is helping to redefine the role a lifestyle brand can play in promoting positive ecological change," said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We are proud to work alongside them as they engage their customers in environmental action and leverage their storied brand to help build a better tomorrow. Our planet's most pressing issues can only be solved if organizations of all types and sizes step up and take action."
For the past 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant nearly 500 million trees around the world. Through a global network of partnerships, the Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their environmental and sustainability goals through measurable, impactful work.
"POLO EARTH marks an important milestone in our ongoing journey towards becoming more sustainable. To reach this level of sustainability in a fragrance, we had to push the boundaries by challenging our partners, our vendors, and most importantly, ourselves. We're proud of what we've accomplished, and it's just the beginning." shares Alexandre Choueiri, Global President of Ralph Lauren Fragrances.
Embodying Ralph Lauren's latest work in innovative product development and sustainability, POLO EARTH is an important next step in the Company's commitment to protecting and preserving the planet's natural resources. From Color on Demand technology to Intelligent Insulation in the 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms to The Earth Polo's innovative fabric crafted entirely from recycled plastic bottles, Ralph Lauren is working across its value chain to reduce its climate and water impacts and avoid waste. As part of that goal, the Company is striving to create packaging that is 100% recyclable, reusable, or sustainably sourced by 2025. Ralph Lauren Fragrances is currently in the process of gradually transforming its portfolio across all major brands to refillable formats and lighter weight glass.
To celebrate the launch of POLO EARTH, a dedicated pop up will open to consumers in Nolita, NYC from April 7 – 27 at 247 Elizabeth Street.
The trees that are donated through this campaign will go towards reforestation projects around the world, with a special focus in China, Haiti, Madagascar, and the United States.
About the Arbor Day Foundation
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.
As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.
About Ralph Lauren Fragrances
In 1978, Ralph Lauren expanded his lifestyle brand to encompass the world of fragrance, launching Lauren for women and Polo for men. For more than 40 years since, Ralph Lauren Fragrances has developed best-selling fragrances that express a distinct personality and luxury lifestyle in line with the Ralph Lauren tradition. Today, the brand's portfolio spans Ralph Lauren and Polo fragrances, including Ralph Lauren Collection fragrances, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Romance, Ralph's Club, Polo Earth, Polo Blue, Polo Red, Purple Label and more.
