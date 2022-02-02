NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Officers and Directors Appointed
The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), representing the leading executive search and leadership consulting firms worldwide, today announces 2022 officers and the appointments of three new Directors to its Global Board. AESC's Global Board of Directors consists of elected representatives from each of AESC's three Regional Councils: Americas; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Europe and Africa.
Emanuela Aureli, London-based Partner in the Technology, Media & Telecommunications and Data & Analytics practices at Spencer Stuart will serve as AESC Global Chair. Julian Ha, Washington, DC-based Partner and Leader of the Government Affairs and Trade Association practices at Heidrick & Struggles will serve as AESC Vice Chair. Martin Schubert, Frankfurt-based Partner in the Industrial and Professional Services practices at Eric Salmon & Partners will continue to serve as AESC Secretary and Treasurer. Morten Nielsen, Cleveland-based Senior Partner and Global Managing Partner for the Life Sciences practice at WittKieffer, will serve as AESC Chair Emeritus.
New AESC Directors include: Grace Cheng, Country Manager - Greater China at Russell Reynolds Associates, based in Beijing; Tim Sheffield, Chair at Sheffield Haworth, based in London; and David Turner, President at Kincannon & Reed, based in Phoenix.
The complete 2022 AESC Global Board of Directors includes:
- Emanuela Aureli, Spencer Stuart, Chair – London
- Julian Ha, Heidrick and Struggles, Vice Chair – Washington, DC
- Martin Schubert, Eric Salmon & Partners, Secretary and Treasurer – Frankfurt
- Morten Nielsen, WittKieffer, Chair Emeritus – Cleveland
- Karen Greenbaum, AESC, Ex-officio – New York
- Sonal Agrawal, Accord | India/ AltoPartners – Mumbai
- Catherine Andersen, Omera Partners – Sydney
- Grace Cheng, Russell Reynolds – Beijing
- Joe Coulter, Coulter Partners – London
- Rodrigo Foz Forte, EXEC – Executive Performance/ Panorama – São Paulo
- Alicia Hasell, Boyden – Houston
- Bo Young Lee, Independent AESC Director, Uber – New York
- Cathy Logue, Stanton Chase – Toronto
- Pauly Rodney, Raines International – New York
- Tim Sheffield, Sheffield Haworth – London
- Stefan Spang, Independent AESC Director, McKinsey & Company – Düsseldorf
- David Turner, Kincannon & Reed – Phoenix
- Louisa Wong, Global Sage – Hong Kong
Emanuela Aureli, AESC Chair, commented: "The highest standards of quality and integrity in executive search and leadership consulting are the foundation of AESC and what unites AESC's membership. The AESC Board of Directors serves as stewards of the AESC Code of Professional Practice, ensuring that organizations around the world that work with an AESC member receive the highest level of service. I look forward to collaboration with AESC members globally in the pursuit of delivering excellence to our clients."
Karen Greenbaum, AESC President and CEO, commented: "As the global association for our profession, we are fortunate to have a strong and engaged board as well as strong regional councils working together to strengthen the impact of our profession. With a rigorous commitment to DEI combined with a drive for innovation, AESC members are ready to deliver talent and leadership solutions for a dynamic, changing world. I look forward to working with our Board and AESC members around the world in our ongoing commitment to strengthening leadership worldwide."
About AESC
Since 1959, AESC has set the quality standard for the executive search and leadership advisory profession. AESC Members represent 16,000+ trusted professionals in 1,200+ offices, spanning 70+ countries. AESC Members are recognized leaders of global executive search and leadership advisory solutions. They leverage their access and expertise to place more than 100,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions for the world's leading organizations of all types and sizes. Dedicated to strengthening leadership worldwide, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Learn more about us at aesc.org. For AESC's BlueSteps career service, connecting executive-level candidates with the world's leading executive search firms, visit bluesteps.com.
Media Contact
Joe Chappell, AESC, 2123989556, jchappell@aesc.org
SOURCE AESC