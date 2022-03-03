NEW YORK, Mar. 03, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), representing the world's leading executive search and leadership consulting firms, today announces 2022 officers and representatives to the AESC Council of Europe and Africa. The Council consists of elected officers and representatives from AESC Member executive search and leadership advisory firms from across Europe and Africa.
Joe Coulter, Chief Operating Officer & Managing Partner at Coulter Partners and based in London, will serve as Council Chair. Tim Sheffield, Chair at Sheffield Haworth and based in London, will serve as Council Vice Chair. Jennifer Borrer, Managing Partner and Founder at Borrer Executive Search and based in Lausanne, Switzerland, will serve as Council Secretary/Treasurer.
In addition, AESC would like to welcome five new members to its Council of Europe and Africa: Jacques Bouwens, Managing Director at Russell Reynolds Associates and based in Amsterdam; Oana Ciornei, Managing Partner at Amrop Romania and based in Bucharest; José Luis Marcó, Partner at Seeliger y Conde / AltoPartners and based in Barcelona; Kester Scrope, CEO at Odgers Berndtson and based in London; and Andrew Wallace, Founding Partner & Managing Partner at Leathwaite and based in London.
Joe Coulter, AESC Europe and Africa Council Chair, commented: "The AESC Council of Europe and Africa ensures AESC's commitment to the highest standards of quality and ethics in the executive search and leadership consulting profession across the region. I look forward to working with my fellow Council members to ensure quality and innovation on behalf of the clients we serve."
Karen Greenbaum, AESC President and CEO, commented: "AESC Councils play a critical role in combining regional expertise with global innovation on behalf of our association, ensuring clients—no matter where in the world—receive exceptional quality and results when working with an AESC Member."
The complete 2022 AESC Council of Europe and Africa includes:
- Joe Coulter, Coulter Partners, Chair – London
- Tim Sheffield, Sheffield Haworth, Vice Chair & Chair, Nominating & Governance Committee – London
- Jennifer Borrer, Borrer Executive Search, Secretary/Treasurer – Lausanne
- Karen Greenbaum, AESC, Ex-officio – New York
- George Abdushelishvili, Ward Howell – Moscow
- Emanuela Aureli, Spencer Stuart – London
- Christo Badenhorst, Search Partners International / AltoPartners – Johannesburg
- Bendik Nicolai Blindheim, ISCO Group – Oslo
- Jacques Bouwens, Russell Reynolds Associates – Amsterdam
- Louise Chaplin, Eton Bridge Partners – London
- Oana Ciornei, Amrop Romania – Bucharest
- Petra Gerstner-Berggren, Stanton Chase – Bad Homburg
- Lydia Goutas, Cornerstone International Group – Vienna
- Albert Hiribarrondo, Alspective / Panorama – Paris
- Raffaele Jacovelli, Hightech Partners – Brussels
- José Luis Marcó, Seeliger y Conde / AltoPartners – Barcelona
- Marcus Meyer, Meyer & Sohne GmbH / ECI Group – Bocholt, Germany
- Jonathan Morgan, Saxton Bampfylde / Panorama – London
- Ewa Olszewski, Michaël Berglund AB / IIC Partners, Chair, Regional Membership Committee - Stockholm
- Franco A. Parodi, Parodi & Associates – Düsseldorf
- Bernard Perry, TRANSEARCH – London
- Martin Schubert, Eric Salmon & Partners – Frankfurt
- Kester Scrope, Odgers Berndtson – London
- Claire Skinner, Heidrick & Struggles – London
- Kristen Smit, Boyden – Paris
- Annelize van Rensburg, Signium – Johannesburg
- Sylvie Vercruysse, EMA Partners – Brussels
- Andrew Wallace, Leathwaite – London
About AESC
Since 1959, AESC has set the quality standard for the executive search and leadership advisory profession. AESC Members represent 16,000+ trusted professionals in 1,200+ offices, spanning 70+ countries. AESC Members are recognized leaders of global executive search and leadership advisory solutions. They leverage their access and expertise to place more than 100,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions for the world's leading organizations of all types and sizes. Dedicated to strengthening leadership worldwide, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Learn more about us at aesc.org. For AESC's career service for executive-level candidates, visit bluesteps.com.
Media Contact
Joe Chappell, AESC, +12123989556, jchappell@aesc.org
SOURCE AESC