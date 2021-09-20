NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andy Brown, the former CEO of Kantar Media has been named the first CEO of The Attention Council (TAC), a non-profit organization of advertising and media leaders helping the industry advance the next generation of measurement. Brown will lead TAC in its transition to a membership organization and increase advocacy for the wider adoption of cross-platform attention metrics in the planning, buying and selling of media.
Industry leaders are eager for a defined metric that offers effective comparisons of digital, CTV and linear advertising. Attention has emerged as that metric and TAC, under Brown's leadership, will advance the industry's understanding and application of attention data. With more than 50 real-world case studies, TAC's recent report, "The Link Between Attention Metrics and Outcomes", shows how far the industry has come in using attention metrics to evaluate business outcomes - from brand recall, to store visits, to purchases.
"The industry as a whole is coalescing around attention as the best metric for measuring cross-platform engagement," explains Marc Guldimann, Founder and CEO of Adelaide and a Founding TAC Board member. "It's exciting to have Andy, an experienced measurement executive, take the helm at TAC as we support the industry in the rapid adoption of attention measurement."
Brown added "It is a genuinely exciting time to be taking on this role, as changes in consumer behaviour and technology are creating opportunities for innovation in the ways in which media is measured and traded."
TAC Transitions to Membership Organization
Brown will lead TAC's transition to a membership organization, where members can access resources, case studies and reports on the latest developments and best practices in attention measurement. Membership is open to companies and individuals including media sellers, buyers, researchers, marketers, consultants, academics and advertising technology organizations.
The TAC Board will continue to include representatives from leading attention measurement advocates including AB In-Bev, Adelaide AI, Mars and TVision.
Benchmarking Survey With The ARF Planned
Soon, TAC will partner with The ARF, an industry leader in research on advertising, media and marketing, on a major benchmark study to evaluate current and future trends in advertising and media measurement.
"We know that attention is gaining traction as a critical measurement component for advertisers and the media," explains Scott McDonald CEO and President at The ARF. "We are excited to work with Andy and The Attention Council to pinpoint industry adoption and implementation benchmarks for this critical metric."
About The Attention Council
The Attention Council promotes the use of attention metrics to create incentives that align all stakeholders in the media and advertising ecosystem. Research from TAC has proven that low-clutter, high-attention and consumer-friendly experiences deliver the most effective impact for brands. The Council brings together a combination of ad industry professionals, academics, technology vendors and marketers to form thought-leadership around the attention economy. For more information visit http://www.theattentioncouncil.org
