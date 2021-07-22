PRINCETON, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Bank reported net income of $5.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net income, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, was primarily due to a $980 thousand increase in net-interest income, a $125 thousand reduction in the provision for loan losses, and a $155 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $423 thousand increase in non-interest expense and a $165 thousand increase in income tax expense. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily due to an increase in net-interest income of $3.7 million and a $148 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $628 thousand increase in non-interest expenses and an $850 thousand increase in income tax expenses. For the six month period ended June 30, 2021, the Bank recorded net income of $10.4 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an $8.0 million increase in net-interest income, partially offset by an increase in income taxes of $1.5 million, a $1.3 million increase in non-interest expenses, a $480 thousand decrease in non-interest income, and a $475 thousand increase in the Bank's provision for loan losses.
Highlights for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021 are as follows:
- The Bank commenced its "Stock Buyback Program" during the second quarter by purchasing 153,932 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $28.96.
- Total loans increased $33.7 million since December 31, 2020, to $1.4 billion or by 2.46%.
- Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $3.7 million or 31.1% over the same period in 2020.
- The Bank decreased its cost of funds on deposits by 66 basis points in the second quarter of 2021 from the same period in 2020.
- The Bank's efficiency ratio decreased to 50.9% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 61.1% for the second quarter of 2020.
- The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.23% as of June 30, 2021 compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2020 and compared to 0.18% at June 30, 2020.
President/CEO Edward Dietzler stated that, "The Bank during the current quarter provided very strong earnings performance with a 78.2% increase in diluted earnings per share as well as a 63 basis point increase in our net interest margin, when comparing to the same period in 2020."
Chairman Richard Gillespie added, "The Bank's exceptional earnings performance continues for yet another quarter. The $0.10 per share improvement over the first quarter positions the Bank for an overall strong 2021. Our Board is proud of the manner management and the whole team have navigated through the pandemic period."
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $1.64 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $32.6 million or 2.0% when compared to $1.60 billion at the end of 2020. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was an increase in net loans of approximately $30.4 million, primarily consisting of approximately $83.6 million in construction loans, partially offset by a decrease of $25.0 million in commercial real estate loans and a $13.0 million decrease in residential loans during the six month period covered. In addition, Payroll Protection ("PPP") loans declined $2.3 million at June 30, 2021.
Total deposits at June 30, 2021 increased by $31.1 million, or 2.3%, when compared to December 31, 2020, primarily due to loan proceeds maintained in non-interest demand accounts from customers who received PPP loans, and stimulus payments to individuals under the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as growth from new branches added during the third quarter of 2020. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, non-interest checking increased $57.3 million, savings increased $28.7 million and money markets increased $29.8 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand accounts of $38.0 million, primarily consisting of municipal deposits, and a decrease of $46.7 million in certificates of deposit. In addition, the Bank had no outstanding borrowings at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2021 increased $4.0 million or 1.9% when compared to the end of 2020. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the six months of 2021 minus the cash dividend paid during the period, and minus the $318 thousand decrease in the fair-value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio related to an increase in the treasury curve. In addition, the Bank commenced its Stock Buyback Program and repurchased 153,932 shares of common stock at a total cost of $4.5 million and a weighted average cost of $28.96 per share. The ratio of equity to total assets at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, was 13.0%.
Asset Quality
At June 30, 2021, non-performing assets were $3.7 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 121.5%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2020. This increase at June 30, 2021 from December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the addition of four loans totaling $2.4 million being classified as non-performing, partially offset by $360 thousand in principal charge-offs and the remaining $472 thousand from principal payments. Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $7.6 million at June 30, 2021 and $8.7 million at December 31, 2020. Three TDR loans totaling $6.2 million are performing to their agreed upon terms and the remaining three loans have been placed in non-accrual status as of June 30, 2021.
As part of the Bank's commitment to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank agreed to defer either the principal portion or both principal and interest payments for its customers who requested the deferral and were not delinquent prior to the government shut down. The Bank has seen a favorable trend as a vast majority of customers have returned to their regular payment schedule. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank had remaining 6 loans (consisting of three borrowers) that were modified totaling $9.9 million, and at December 31, 2020, the Bank had remaining 14 loans (consisting of nine borrowers) that were modified totaling $45.0 million, down from the 240 loans totaling $263.5 million originally approved for such deferment reported as of June 30, 2020. Under current accounting guidance, these loans are not required to be classified as TDR's.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net-interest income was $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $14.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase from the previous quarter was a result of an increase in interest income of $636 thousand and a $344 thousand, or 16.9%, decrease in interest paid on liabilities, partially resulting from a 12 basis points reduction in the rate on interest bearing deposits. Interest income for the second three months of 2021 included an increase of approximately $900 thousand in accelerated accretion attributed to deferred fees received from the first phase of PPP loans, due to the U.S. government forgiving the debt and paying off the loans. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 4.06%, increasing 8 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily associated with a reduction of 12 basis points in total interest cost of funds, and an increase in the average outstanding balance of earning assets of $50.1 million, slightly offset by a 3 bps reduction in the yield on the earning assets. When comparing the three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, net interest income increased $3.7 million, which was primarily due an increase in interest income of $2.1 million caused by a $143.9 million increase in interest earning assets aided by a reduction in interest expense of $1.6 million. The reduction in interest expense was attributed to a decline of 65 basis points in the rate paid on its interest-bearing liabilities. For the six month period ended June 30, 2021, net interest income was $30.5 million, an increase of $8.0 million, or 35.5%, over the same period in 2020. This increase was due a $3.9 million increase in interest earned on earning assets and a $4.1 million decline in interest expense. For the six month period ended June 30, 2021, the average outstanding balance of earning assets increased by $148.2 million and average outstanding interest-bearing liabilities increased $59.3 million. The total rate on interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 0.48% and 1.02%, respectively. For the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 the total rate on interest-bearing liabilities was 0.54% and 1.25%, respectively.
The provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2021. The comparable amounts were $1.0 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The primary reasons for the provision for credit losses for the first and second quarters of 2021 were charge-offs in the amounts of $1.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The primary reason for the provision in the second quarter of 2020 was an increase in the Bank's qualitative factors and historical loss factor. The general reserves were also impacted by an increase in the qualitative factors dollar contribution to the reserve due to growth within the Bank's loan portfolio mainly in the construction and development loans due to a higher risk factor attributed these loans and partially offset by reductions in the outstanding balances of commercial real estate loans and residential loans and a reduction in the historical loss factor resulting from decline in level of prior period charge-offs. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank did not apply any qualitative factors to the loans originated from PPP, based on the U.S government's guarantee and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act requirement to classify these loans at 0% in determining risk-based capital ratio. The coverage rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.14% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.31%) at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.17% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.34%) at December 31, 2020, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.
At June 30, 2021, the Bank's concentration in the loan portfolio associated with the segment's management believes could be affected by the pandemic: restaurants, hotels, and retail, totaled $13.6 million, $48.8 million and $49.9 million, respectively.
Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $148 thousand to $1.0 million, or by 17.0%, when compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to a $128 thousand increase on service fees collected and a $21 thousand increase in loan fees collected. Total non-interest income when comparing second quarter of 2021 to first quarter of 2021 increased $155 thousand, primarily due to $112 thousand increase in loans fees and $34 thousand increase in deposit fees collected. For the six month period ended June 30, 2021, non-interest income decreased $480 thousand, or 20.3%, from the same six month period in 2020, primarily due to a $506 thousand gain on the sale of investment securities available-for sale recorded in the 2020 period.
Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased $628 thousand, or 7.8%, when compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating cost associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy. When comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to the immediately prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $423 thousand, or 5.1%, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense, federal deposit insurance expense, and other operating expenses. For the six month period ended June 30, 2021, non-interest expense was $16.9 million, compared to $15.6 million for the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating costs associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy.
For the three month period ended June 30, 2021, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $1.5 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.9%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.4 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.2% for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, and compared to an income tax expense of $697 resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.2% for the three month period ended June 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the New Jersey Governor signed a law extending and retroactively increasing New Jersey's corporation business tax surtax by 1.0% to 2.5%. The effective tax rate for the first and second quarters 2021 were impacted by the level of tax-free income against the level of taxable earnings. For the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the income tax expense were $2.9 million (effective tax rate of 22.0%) and $1.4 million (effective tax rate of 18.8%), respectively.
COVID-19
The full impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve as of the date of this press release. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on the Bank's financial condition, liquidity, and future results of operations.
The Bank continues to work closely with its loan customers to educate and guide them on their options for financial assistance, including possible payment relief through deferral and waived fees. The Bank continues to endeavor to provide a fast and flexible response to the quickly changing circumstances.
About The Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 20 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").
Forward-Looking Statements
The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
Jun 30,
$
%
$
%
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 79,939
$ 77,429
$ 73,654
$ 2,510
3.24
%
$ 6,285
8.53
%
Securities available for sale taxable
25,750
25,112
31,822
638
2.54
(6,072)
(19.08)
Securities available for sale tax exempt
46,852
50,516
55,838
(3,664)
(7.25)
(8,986)
(16.09)
Securities held to maturity
212
215
219
(3)
(1.40)
(7)
(3.20)
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
1,393,907
1,363,486
1,340,521
30,421
2.23
53,386
3.98
Allowance for loan losses
(16,042)
(16,027)
(13,317)
(15)
0.09
(2,725)
20.46
Goodwill
8,853
8,853
8,853
-
-
-
-
Core deposit intangible
2,701
3,036
3,383
(335)
(11.03)
(682)
(20.16)
Other assets
93,292
90,218
92,153
3,074
3.41
1,139
1.24
TOTAL ASSETS
$1,635,464
$1,602,838
$1,593,126
$ 32,626
2.04
%
$ 42,338
2.66
%
LIABILITIES
Non interest checking
$ 272,685
$ 215,381
$ 254,437
$ 57,304
26.61
%
$ 18,248
7.17
%
Interest checking
250,750
288,769
213,510
(38,019)
(13.17)
37,240
17.44
Savings
207,656
178,932
178,076
28,724
16.05
29,580
16.61
Money market
335,062
305,290
272,841
29,772
9.75
62,221
22.80
Time deposits over $250,000
44,158
67,924
86,882
(23,766)
(34.99)
(42,724)
(49.17)
Other time deposits
288,015
310,970
355,956
(22,955)
(7.38)
(67,941)
(19.09)
Total Deposits
1,398,326
1,367,266
1,361,702
31,060
2.27
36,624
2.69
Borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
N/A
Other liabilities
24,298
26,754
29,223
(2,456)
(9.18)
(4,925)
(16.85)
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,422,624
1,394,020
1,390,925
28,604
2.05
%
31,699
2.28
%
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
34,066
33,949
33,872
117
0.34
%
194
0.57
%
Paid-in capital
80,041
79,708
79,451
333
0.42
590
0.74
Treasury Stock
(4,458)
-
-
(4,458)
N/A
(4,458)
N/A
Retained earnings
101,718
93,370
87,078
8,348
8.94
14,640
16.81
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,473
1,791
1,800
(318)
(17.76)
(327)
(18.17)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
212,840
208,818
202,201
4,022
1.93
%
10,639
5.26
%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$1,635,464
$1,602,838
$1,593,126
$ 32,626
2.04
%
$ 42,338
2.66
%
Book value per common share
$ 31.96
$ 30.75
$ 29.85
$ 1.21
3.92
%
$ 2.11
7.08
%
Tangible book value per common share1
$ 30.23
$ 29.00
$ 28.04
$ 1.22
4.21
%
$ 2.18
7.79
%
1Tangible book value per common share in a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
The Bank of Princeton
Loan/Deposit Tables
(unaudited)
Loan receivable, net at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were comprised of the following:
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate
$ 787,451
$ 812,043
Commercial and industrial
31,998
40,597
Construction
346,668
263,032
Residential first-lien mortgages
53,846
66,857
Home equity / consumer
8,514
9,929
PPP (SBA loans) Phase I
57,365
175,878
PPP (SBA loans) Phase II
116,205
-
Total loans
1,402,047
1,368,336
Deferred fees and costs, net
(8,140)
(4,850)
Allowance for loan losses
(16,042)
(16,027)
Loans, net
$ 1,377,865
$ 1,347,459
The components of deposits at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were as follows:
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Demand, non-interest-bearing checking
$ 272,685
$ 215,381
Demand, interest-bearing
250,750
288,769
Savings
207,656
178,932
Money Markets
335,062
305,290
Time deposits
332,173
378,894
Total Deposits
$ 1,398,326
$ 1,367,266
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$16,978
$ 14,746
$ 2,232
15.1%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
112
171
(59)
-34.5%
Tax-exempt
289
355
(66)
-18.6%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
2
3
(1)
-33.3%
Other interest and dividend income
41
25
16
64.0%
Total Interest and Dividends
17,422
15,300
2,122
13.9%
Interest expense
Deposits
1,687
3,289
(1,602)
-48.7%
Borrowings
-
6
(6)
-100.0%
Total Interest Expense
1,687
3,295
(1,608)
-48.8%
Net Interest Income
15,735
12,005
3,730
31.1%
Provision for Loan Losses
1,000
1,000
0
0.0%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
14,735
11,005
3,730
33.9%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
-
1
(1)
-100.0%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
277
291
(14)
-4.8%
Fees and service charges
436
308
128
41.6%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
238
217
21
9.7%
Other
67
53
14
26.4%
Total Non-Interest Income
1,018
870
148
17.0%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,364
4,461
(97)
-2.2%
Occupancy and equipment
1,522
1,288
234
18.2%
Professional fees
678
456
222
48.7%
Data processing and communications
889
749
140
18.7%
Federal deposit insurance
238
116
122
105.2%
Advertising and promotion
63
70
(7)
-10.0%
Office expense
44
55
(11)
-20.0%
Other real estate owned expense
1
-
1
N/A
Core deposit intangible
160
186
(26)
-14.0%
Other
723
673
50
7.4%
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,682
8,054
628
7.8%
Income before income tax expense
7,071
3,821
3,250
85.1%
Income tax expense
1,547
697
850
122.0%
Net Income
$ 5,524
$ 3,124
$ 2,400
76.8%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.82
$ 0.46
$ 0.36
78.3%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.80
$ 0.45
$ 0.35
77.8%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,725
6,772
(47)
-0.7%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,872
6,848
24
0.4%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2021
2021
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$ 16,978
$16,328
$ 650
4.0%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
112
108
4
3.7%
Tax-exempt
289
301
(12)
-4.0%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
2
4
(2)
-50.0%
Other interest and dividend income
41
45
(4)
-8.9%
Total Interest and Dividends
17,422
16,786
636
3.8%
Interest expense
Deposits
1,687
2,030
(343)
-16.9%
Borrowings
-
1
(1)
0.0%
Total Interest Expense
1,687
2,031
(344)
-16.9%
Net Interest Income
15,735
14,755
980
6.6%
Provision for Loan Losses
1,000
1,125
(125)
-11.1%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
14,735
13,630
1,105
8.1%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
-
7
(7)
-100.0%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
277
273
4
1.5%
Fees and service charges
436
402
34
8.5%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
238
126
112
88.9%
Other
67
55
12
21.8%
Total Non-Interest Income
1,018
863
155
18.0%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,364
4,110
254
6.2%
Occupancy and equipment
1,522
1,520
2
0.1%
Professional fees
678
662
16
2.4%
Data processing and communications
889
871
18
2.1%
Federal deposit insurance
238
128
110
85.9%
Advertising and promotion
63
50
13
26.0%
Office expense
44
53
(9)
-17.0%
Other real estate owned expense
1
9
(8)
-88.9%
Core deposit intangible
160
174
(14)
-8.0%
Other
723
682
41
6.0%
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,682
8,259
423
5.1%
Income before income tax expense
7,071
6,234
837
13.4%
Income tax expense
1,547
1,382
165
11.9%
Net Income
$ 5,524
$ 4,852
$ 672
13.8%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.82
$ 0.71
$ 0.11
15.5%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.80
$ 0.70
$ 0.10
14.3%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,725
6,804
(79)
-1.2%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,872
6,951
(79)
-1.1%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except for per share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans and fees
$33,306
$ 28,945
$ 4,361
15.1%
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
Taxable
220
481
(261)
-54.3%
Tax-exempt
590
718
(128)
-17.8%
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
6
6
0
0.0%
Other interest and dividend income
86
187
(101)
-54.0%
Total Interest and Dividends
34,208
30,337
3,871
12.8%
Interest expense
Deposits
3,717
7,821
(4,104)
-52.5%
Borrowings
1
9
(8)
-88.9%
Total Interest Expense
3,718
7,830
(4,112)
-52.5%
Net Interest Income
30,490
22,507
7,983
35.5%
Provision for Loan Losses
2,125
1,650
475
28.8%
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
28,365
20,857
7,508
36.0%
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
7
506
(499)
-98.6%
Income from bank-owned life insurance
550
587
(37)
-6.3%
Fees and service charges
838
641
197
30.7%
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
364
521
(157)
-30.1%
Other
122
106
16
15.1%
Total Non-Interest Income
1,881
2,361
(480)
-20.3%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
8,474
8,583
(109)
-1.3%
Occupancy and equipment
3,042
2,490
552
22.2%
Professional fees
1,340
977
363
37.2%
Data processing and communications
1,760
1,552
208
13.4%
Federal deposit insurance
366
204
162
79.4%
Advertising and promotion
113
160
(47)
-29.4%
Office expense
97
135
(38)
-28.1%
Other real estate owned expense
10
-
10
N/A
Core deposit intangible
334
380
(46)
-12.1%
Other
1,405
1,156
249
21.5%
Total Non-Interest Expense
16,941
15,637
1,304
8.3%
Income before income tax expense
13,305
7,581
5,724
75.5%
Income tax expense
2,929
1,423
1,506
105.8%
Net Income
$10,376
$ 6,158
$ 4,218
68.5%
Net income per common share - basic
$ 1.54
$ 0.91
$ 0.63
69.2%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 1.50
$ 0.89
$ 0.61
68.5%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,760
6,769
(9)
-0.1%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,899
6,888
11
0.2%
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,434,187
4.75%
$ 1,280,865
4.63%
$ 153,322
0.12%
Securities
Taxable AFS
24,890
1.80%
34,769
1.97%
(9,879)
-0.17%
Tax exempt AFS
46,586
2.48%
56,031
2.54%
(9,445)
-0.06%
Held-to-maturity
213
5.27%
220
5.45%
(7)
-0.18%
Securities
71,689
2.25%
91,020
2.33%
(19,331)
-0.08%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
46,234
0.22%
36,219
0.07%
10,015
0.15%
Equities
1,402
4.37%
1,549
4.74%
(147)
-0.37%
Other interest earning assets
47,636
0.35%
37,768
0.26%
9,868
0.09%
Total interest-earning assets
1,553,512
4.50%
1,409,653
4.37%
143,859
0.13%
Total non earning assets
94,629
115,220
Total Assets
$ 1,648,141
$ 1,524,873
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 255,644
0.26%
$ 216,330
0.78%
$ 39,314
-0.52%
Savings
199,920
0.25%
170,969
0.58%
28,951
-0.33%
Money Market
332,467
0.31%
269,735
0.66%
62,732
-0.35%
Certificate of Deposit
336,205
1.36%
392,702
2.24%
(56,497)
-0.88%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,124,236
0.60%
1,049,736
1.26%
74,500
-0.66%
Non interest bearing deposits
283,567
245,313
Total deposits
1,407,803
0.48%
1,295,049
1.02%
112,754
-0.54%
Borrowings
610
0.32%
4,255
0.57%
(3,645)
-0.25%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,124,846
0.60%
1,053,991
1.25%
70,855
-0.65%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
283,567
245,313
Total Cost of Funds
1,408,413
0.48%
1,299,304
1.02%
109,109
-0.54%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,472
25,166
Stockholders' equity
213,256
200,403
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,648,141
$ 1,524,873
Net interest spread
3.90%
3.11%
Net interest margin
4.06%
3.43%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.12%
3.49%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
Jun 2021
Mar 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,434,187
4.75%
$ 1,377,302
4.81%
$ 56,885
-0.06%
Securities
Taxable AFS
24,890
1.80%
25,986
1.61%
(1,096)
0.19%
Tax exempt AFS
46,586
2.48%
48,540
2.51%
(1,954)
-0.03%
Held-to-maturity
213
5.27%
215
5.27%
(2)
0.00%
Securities
71,689
2.25%
74,741
2.21%
(3,052)
0.04%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
46,234
0.22%
49,986
0.24%
(3,752)
-0.02%
Equities
1,402
4.37%
1,388
4.56%
14
-0.19%
Other interest earning assets
47,636
0.35%
51,374
0.36%
(3,738)
-0.01%
Total interest-earning assets
1,553,512
4.50%
1,503,417
4.53%
50,095
-0.03%
Total non earning assets
94,629
113,352
Total Assets
$ 1,648,141
$ 1,616,769
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 255,644
0.26%
$ 263,367
0.31%
$ (7,723)
-0.05%
Savings
199,920
0.25%
184,714
0.27%
15,206
-0.02%
Money Market
332,467
0.31%
312,648
0.33%
19,819
-0.02%
Certificate of Deposit
336,205
1.36%
368,692
1.59%
(32,487)
-0.23%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,124,236
0.60%
1,129,421
0.73%
(5,185)
-0.13%
Non interest bearing deposits
283,567
248,661
Total deposits
1,407,803
0.48%
1,378,082
0.60%
29,721
-0.12%
Borrowings
610
0.32%
478
0.32%
132
0.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,124,846
0.60%
1,129,899
0.73%
(5,053)
-0.13%
(excluding non interest deposits)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
283,567
248,661
Total Cost of Funds
1,408,413
0.48%
1,378,560
0.60%
29,853
-0.12%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,472
26,915
Stockholders' equity
213,256
211,294
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,648,141
$ 1,616,769
Net interest spread
3.90%
3.80%
Net interest margin
4.06%
3.98%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.12%
4.09%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,405,901
4.78%
$ 1,239,304
4.70%
$ 166,597
0.08%
Securities
Taxable AFS
25,435
1.73%
45,705
2.10%
(20,270)
-0.37%
Tax exempt AFS
47,557
2.48%
56,453
2.55%
(8,896)
-0.07%
Held-to-maturity
214
5.27%
221
5.26%
(7)
0.01%
Securities
73,206
2.23%
102,379
2.35%
(29,173)
-0.12%
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
48,100
0.23%
37,260
0.81%
10,840
-0.58%
Equities
1,395
4.46%
1,416
5.13%
(21)
-0.67%
Other interest earning assets
49,495
0.35%
38,676
0.97%
10,819
-0.62%
Total interest-earning assets
1,528,602
4.51%
1,380,359
4.42%
148,243
0.09%
Total non earning assets
103,939
105,311
Total Assets
$ 1,632,541
$ 1,485,670
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 259,484
0.29%
$ 218,174
0.89%
$ 41,310
-0.60%
Savings
192,359
0.26%
164,116
0.86%
28,243
-0.60%
Money Market
322,612
0.32%
268,996
1.05%
53,616
-0.73%
Certificate of Deposit
352,359
1.48%
414,269
2.31%
(61,910)
-0.83%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,126,814
0.67%
1,065,555
1.48%
61,259
-0.81%
Non interest bearing deposits
266,211
194,530
Total deposits
1,393,025
0.54%
1,260,085
1.25%
132,940
-0.71%
Borrowings
544
0.67%
2,529
0.69%
(1,985)
-0.02%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,127,358
0.66%
1,068,084
1.47%
59,274
-0.81%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
266,211
194,530
Total Cost of Funds
1,393,569
0.54%
1,262,614
1.25%
130,955
-0.71%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,692
23,978
Stockholders' equity
212,280
199,078
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,632,541
$ 1,485,670
Net interest spread
3.85%
2.95%
Net interest margin
4.02%
3.28%
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.08%
3.55%
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except common stock data)
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Return on average assets
1.34%
1.21%
1.03%
0.90%
0.82%
Return on average equity
10.36%
9.31%
7.86%
6.90%
6.27%
Return on average tangible equity1
10.95%
9.86%
8.35%
7.50%
6.68%
Net interest margin
4.06%
3.98%
3.63%
3.45%
3.43%
Net interest margin (FTE)2
4.12%
4.09%
3.69%
3.53%
3.49%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP3
50.87%
51.80%
52.55%
52.91%
61.10%
Common Stock Data
Market value at period end
$ 28.67
$ 28.62
$ 23.41
$ 18.17
$ 20.19
Market range:
High
$ 31.31
$ 29.67
$ 26.44
$ 20.45
$ 23.91
Low
$ 25.58
$ 21.43
$ 18.12
$ 17.40
$ 17.51
Book value per common share at period end
$ 31.96
$ 31.24
$ 30.75
$ 30.26
$ 29.85
Tangible book value per common share at period end4
$ 30.22
$ 29.52
$ 29.00
$ 28.48
$ 28.04
CAPITAL RATIOS
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
15.33%
15.73%
16.03%
16.41%
16.01%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.19%
14.56%
14.81%
15.20%
14.95%
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
12.22%
12.45%
12.48%
12.27%
12.45%
Period-end equity to assets
13.01%
12.62%
13.03%
13.24%
12.69%
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets
12.40%
11.92%
12.38%
12.56%
12.02%
CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END
(Dollars in Thousands)
Net charge-offs and (recoveries)
$1,000
$1,100
$870
-$6
$6
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.279%
0.319%
0.256%
-0.001%
0.002%
Total nonperforming assets (TDRs not included)
$ 2,381
$ 2,498
$ 1,676
$ 2,383
$ 2,387
Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
-Performing
6,241
8,533
8,573
8,888
9,471
-Non-performing
1,332
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
$ 9,954
$ 11,031
$ 10,249
$ 11,271
$ 11,858
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.14%
1.12%
1.18%
1.14%
0.99%
Nonaccrual loans
491.03%
781.77%
956.26%
639.82%
557.90%
Nonperforming assets
432.05%
642.19%
956.26%
639.82%
557.90%
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.23%
0.14%
0.12%
0.18%
0.18%
Accruing TDRs
0.45%
0.59%
0.63%
0.66%
0.71%
Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs
0.71%
0.77%
0.75%
0.84%
0.88%
1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.
2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans
3The efficiency ratio in a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (less CDI expense) divided by the net-interest income
and non-interest income.
4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which
excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
