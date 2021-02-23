NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In expanding its commitment to elevate the human experience in healthcare, The Beryl Institute introduces its inaugural Global Council. The Council consists of professionals committed to elevating the conversation on human experience and expanding the global experience movement by collaborating with one another, sharing ideas and growing the global engagement of individuals and organizations in The Beryl Institute Community. Complementing the Institute's other boards and councils, the Global Council will continually strive to ensure a geographically diverse range of voices are engaged.
"As a global community of practice, ensuring a comprehensive and global view of experience has always been an essential part of what we do," said Jason A. Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President & CEO, The Beryl Institute. "We also acknowledge we have opportunities as a community to do this better and believe this Council can help shape and lead the global experience conversation."
Global Council members represent 6 continents and 16 countries and have demonstrated a clear passion for patient experience . They include:
Co-Chairs:
- Marcelo Alvarenga, President, Brazilian Society of Patient Experience SOBREXP, Brazil
- Nancy Irene Chan, Director, KK Women's & Children's Hospital, Singapore
Council Members:
- Maria Elvira Aldeco, Deputy Director of Patient Experience, Fundación Santa Fe de Bogatá, Colombia
- Nuria Diaz Avendano, Quality Improvement and Patient Experience Leader, Quironsalud, Spain
- Serena Bertoli-Haley, Quality Improvement and Patient Experience Leader, Vancouver Coastal Health, Canada
- Carlos Bezos Daleski, CEO, IEXP, Spain
- Aymann Naser Binnaser, HOD, Community Partnership, King Abdullah Medical City, Saudi Arabia
- Mustafa Bodrick, Professor, Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Pip Brennan, Executive Director, Health Consumers Council (WA) Inc., Australia
- Hiroko Fujii, Public Relations Manager, Association for Patient Experience Japan, Japan
- David Grayson, Clinical Lead Patient Experience & Patient Safety, Waitemata District Health Board, New Zealand
- Anne Marie Hadley, CXO, NSW Health, Australia
- Sherri Huckstep, Chief Experience Officer, The Royal Women's Hospital, Australia
- Ana Kernkraut, Patient Experience Coordinator, Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Brazil
- Amah Kouevi, CEO, French Patient Experience Institute, France
- David McNally, Head of Experience of Care, NHS England and Improvement, United Kingdom
- Michal Menashe, Chief Experience Officer, Sheba Medical Center, Israel
- Muneera Rasheed, Executive Director, Hope Skills Development Organization; Director, Technical Unit, ICON; Student, University of Bergen, Pakistan
- Kevin Seaman, National Patient Experience Manager, Mediclinic Southern Africa, South Africa
- Vita Steina, Head of Patient Experience and Customer Service, Children's University Hospital, Latvia, Latvia
- Cathy Walsh, Associate Director of Patient Experience, Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust, United Kingdom
- Chatchai Yachantha, Senior Director, Patient Experience, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Thailand
- Rosanne Zimmerman, Director Patient Experience & Safety, Hamilton Health Sciences, Canada
For more information on the Global Council of The Beryl Institute, visit:
https://www.theberylinstitute.org/GlobalCouncil
