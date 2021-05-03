NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Patient Advocacy Council of The Beryl Institute presented Linda Van der Voort, Director of Patient Relations, White Plains Hospital, with the 2021 Ruth Ravich Patient Advocacy Award in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to the field of patient advocacy and to fellow patient advocates. Van der Voort was honored with the award at a virtual ceremony during The Beryl Institute's ELEVATE PX on April 28, 2021.
Linda Van der Voort is tireless when it comes to raising awareness about the rights of people seeking healthcare. During the COVID-19 health pandemic, she fervently supported the belief that providing effective communication for all patients, families and providers is a right, not a privilege. When infection control procedures forced the hospital to prohibit all family members and visitors from campus, she became a strong voice for patients and their loved ones to bridge the gap and ensure that there was constant communication.
"Knowing that caregivers are a critical part of a patient's care team and so important for healing and recovery, Van der Voort found various ways to ensure that a commitment to maintain contact with family members was being continuously instilled throughout the hospital and outpatient services," said Michelle Garrison, CPXP, Vice President, Membership, The Beryl Institute. "She continues to be instrumental in bridging communication and coordination between the inpatient staff, patients and their caregivers."
Awarded annually since 1991, the Ruth Ravich Patient Advocacy Award recognizes individuals whose work supports the vision of bringing the patients' needs to the center of healthcare. Ruth Ravich was the founder and first president of the Society for Healthcare Consumer Advocacy, now the Patient Advocacy Council of The Beryl Institute. As the profession of Patient Advocacy and patient-centered care has evolved, the award has come to also recognize individuals within the Patient Advocacy Council who engage in focused efforts to be of support to fellow advocates in promoting patient rights and patient-centered care.
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of over 55,000 healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
