NASVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Volunteer Professionals Council of The Beryl Institute presented Maura Campbell, Voluntary Service Specialist, Veterans Affairs St. Louis Healthcare System with the 2021 Volunteer Professionals Award for Excellence in recognition of exemplary service and contribution to the profession of healthcare volunteer management. Campbell was honored with the award at a virtual ceremony during The Beryl Institute's ELEVATE PX on April 29, 2021.
Campbell manages one of eight national VA volunteer in-home visitor programs. Due to the many safety restrictions brought on by COVID-19, volunteering hours across the nation decreased to an all-time low, while the need for services increased dramatically. Recognizing this, Campbell suggested a new way to continue serving the most vulnerable Veterans and engaging volunteers who wanted to continue serving during the pandemic. She also helped to develop and implement a new social prescription program and serves as one of five implementation mentors to new facilities across the country, reviewing and providing input to new informational tools such as brochures and training guides.
"The critical role volunteers play in supporting our healthcare system was brought to light like never before through the current global pandemic," said Stacy Palmer, Senior Vice President and COO, The Beryl Institute. "We applaud Campbell's commitment to identify safe and innovative ways to engage those generously offering their time and talents to support Veterans. Her leadership, even in the most challenging of times, reinforces the importance of the healthcare volunteer management field."
Awarded annually since 2006, the Volunteer Professionals Award for Excellence recognizes individuals whose work showcases exemplary dedication to the profession of healthcare volunteer management. The award began under the Association for Health Care Volunteer Resource Professionals (AHVRP). With the transition of AHVRP into The Beryl Institute community in 2020, the Institute is honored to carry on this tradition of recognition.
