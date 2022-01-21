ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the largest quality consumer home shows in North America, the Home & Garden Show gives area consumers a chance to see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services under one roof. The Show is produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri.
Spending more time at home recently has prompted many people to reevaluate their homes. From design to functionality, many homeowners have found areas of their homes that would benefit from some updating. The Home Show is a great source for home products, services and local experts to help with those updates to create homes that fit the needs of today's families and give them their best home life.
Show visitors are encouraged to bring photos of their homes as well as examples of items on their wish list to create ideal spaces in their homes. No question is too small and with hundreds of local home improvement pros in attendance, the answers are easy to find. Show attendees will save time by visiting a variety of companies in one convenient location and find what they need to get started on their home improvement journey.
Stroll through the Feature Landscapes to see amazing outdoor living spaces with the newest design ideas and materials. The Lawn & Garden Marketplace has dozens of companies who can create the yards and patios people want, from quaint to elaborate. Visitors will discover the latest Belgard hardscape products – there are so many styles and colors to choose from – and can register to win one of two Smoke-less Belgard fire pits.
Visit the Lifestyle Stage for seminars by the Renegade Gardener, with expert tips and techniques on how to become a better gardener and create beautiful yards and gardens. Topics include The Top 10 Gardening Blunders – and How to Avoid Them; Landscape Design for Homeowners; and Gardening for Birds, Bees and Butterflies. StateWide Solar will also present a seminar, Solar Energy Benefits, with information about how solar electricity works, including costs, financing and tax benefits.
For those looking for a new home, the New Construction Zone, sponsored by the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, is the place to go, whether they are looking to build or buy. There will be builders for large, small and custom homes, from the mid-$100s to 2 million or more, and information about subdivisions from all over the St. Louis metro area. Plus, visitors will have the chance to register to win $2,500 toward closing costs on a new home (restrictions apply) from the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council.
The Home & Garden Show is always a fun, family day out, with so much to see and do. Kids of all ages will love Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel! This fun, interactive performance with Twiggy and his friends has been entertaining audiences at events across the U.S. and Canada for more than 40 years. Creature Feature Reptiles & Exotics, presented by Show Me Snakes, is a safe, hands-on display and presentation of colorful, exotic live animals and artifacts. People can discover animals they've never encountered before and learn about the importance of these magnificent creatures at a unique encounter for both reptile lovers and those who are just plain curious.
Kids will also enjoy the Chalk Art & Competition, sponsored by St. Louis Magazine. An area of the show will be open for kids to spend some time creating their own chalk art – all materials will be provided. The area will also include a section where pre-registered kids will participate in a competition where their chalk art will be judged, with prizes given, including a People's Choice Award. So show visitors are encouraged to visit the Chalk Art Competition and vote for their favorite. Kids can also spend time at the Kids Play Area, from Swingset Factory Depot (with parental supervision, please).
Area homeowners won't want to plan or remodel their kitchen or bath until they visit the Kitchen & Bath Showcase to see the newest styles and design ideas in cabinetry, appliances, lighting, plumbing fixtures and countertops. Shop a variety of pools, spas and swim spas in the Pool & Spa Showcase and browse the Interior Design Marketplace for furniture, flooring and more. Wine & Music is an area where attendees can sit, relax, and listen to music while wine-tasting.
The Home Show is so much more than windows and doors! It offers side-by-side comparison between manufacturers and products, with many companies offering show specials. Show visitors can save time, save money and find just what they need for their homes, inside and out.
Show hours are Thursday, March 3 through Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission price is $10 for adults, $4 for children ages six to twelve, and free for children five and under. Adults can visit the Show after 5 p.m. for just $5! $2 off Thursday and Friday or $1 off weekend discount coupons are available at http://www.STLHomeShow.com. Pre-purchase tickets online to receive $2 off adult admission any show day and included is a full year's subscription to Better Homes & Gardens (a value of $6).
Discounted parking is available at select lots near America's Center, with reserved parking available at some lots. Visit the Show's website for details and links to parking websites. Valet parking will also be available for $20 at the main entrance to America's Center on Washington Avenue.
The Show is proud to have LP® SmartSide® as its Presenting Sponsor and Official Siding Partner.
For more information, visit https://www.STLHomeShow.com.
Media Contact
Ellen Viehmann, Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, 1 3148175620, viehmanne@hbastl.com
SOURCE Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri