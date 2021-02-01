TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, Dr. Yvan Caspar from Grenoble Alpes University Hospital in France will describe in detail two complementary studies performed at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Grenoble Alpes (CHUGA) using the trio of ePlex Blood Culture Identification Panels from GenMark Diagnostics for detection of bloodstream infections caused by gram-negative, gram-positive, and fungal pathogens. He will discuss the results of a retrospective study that assessed the analytical performance of the ePlex BCID Panels and the potential clinical outcomes based on these results.
Dr. Caspar will then highlight initial data that has been collected and analyzed from the HEMOFAST prospective randomized clinical trial, which is a clinical and medico-economic evaluation of the ePlex BCID Panels for the diagnosis of bacteremia and fungemia compared to conventional microbiology. While the trial is still in progress, preliminary data will be presented to provide a glimpse into the benefits of the ePlex BCID Panels.
As the body of scientific literature for faster identification and management of bloodstream infections grows, the data generated at CHUGA continues to expand the evidence supporting the clinical utility of these technologies. The two studies being showcased in this webinar will provide a big-picture view of how the ePlex BCID Panels are improving rapid blood culture diagnostics.
Register for this webinar to learn about how management of patients with bloodstream infections can be improved with the latest blood culture identification technology.
Join Yvan Caspar, PhD, PharmD, National Reference Center for Francisella, Grenoble Alpes University Hospital for the live webinar on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 12pm EST (5pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Big Picture of Rapid Blood Culture ID: A Retrospective Clinical Analysis Building to a Prospective Clinical Trial.
