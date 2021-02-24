HONG KONG and LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From 8-12th March, the Digital Week Online will highlight the biggest digital must-haves for 2021 and offers a global cutting-edge Digital Transformation program that highlights the latest trends and issues regarding Women Leadership, DeepTech, Digital Transformation, Blockchain, COVID19 Impact, Smart Cities, FinTech, Privacy & Cybersecurity, Corporate Innovation, Gaming & Entertainment, and more.
The World is facing times of uncertainty: the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the world works, disrupting businesses and entire industries, impacting our lifestyle, and accelerating digital transformation at a pace never seen before. In light of this, we need to build a narrative that aligns the digital revolution and the innovation and, furthermore, make sure it works for humanity. And Digital Week Online was created to build that narrative.
The event is again supported by Invest Hong Kong, the Government of the Hong Kong SAR. This time InvestHK and StartmeupHK is supporting and sponsoring a Startup Pitch Competition on 11th and 12th of March. As well as being one of the world's most exciting cities, Hong Kong is one of Asia's most vibrant tech hubs. StartmeupHK can help advise and guide entrepreneurs to make the city their startup home. StartmeupHK is a division of InvestHK, the Hong Kong Government Department helping overseas companies set up in the city. Launched in 2013, StartmeupHK's mission is to promote Hong Kong as a leading startup destination for entrepreneurship and innovation.
Startup Pitch Competition is co-organized by Seedstars, a global community of over 250,000 change-makers, building the inspiring ecosystem for entrepreneurs in emerging markets, and guiding startups throughout their journey. The competition is also supported by one of the most active VCs and accelerators – SOSV & Chinaccelerator. Participation for startups is free of charge with an application deadline on March 3rd, 2021.
As Jayne Chan, Invest Hong Kong, Head of StartmeupHK, said in the last event: "We cannot remain static in today's world. We can't have a plan and we think it will work for the next 5 or 6 years because things are changing so fast. COVID changed everything and became a challenge even for a place like Hong Kong, a traditional trading hub. We need to build on our strengths and be able to adapt quickly."
After two successful events in 2020, Digital Week Online continues gathering the greatest minds and tech leaders all over the world. The expectations are higher than ever: In 2021 we were proud to have 200+ top-level speakers, 100+ professional investors, and 5000 attendees - innovators, government representatives, accelerators, mentors, tech gurus.
The third edition of Digital Week Online – "Pushing off the bottom: Global Tech Transformation" welcomes you to join the expanding community of the world's top entrepreneurs and innovators.
Ticking all the boxes, this 2021 edition promises to be bigger and better. We are expanding the online platform of Digital Week Online with a virtual AI-powered business matching tool that allows you to grow your network during the entire week. You will be able to reach out to the world's best professionals, mentors, investors, and innovators.
Speakers list of the event includes representatives and top-executives of the Government of Hong Kong SAR, the Government of Malaysia, EU Parliament, the Government of Pakistan, the Government of Ukraine, Hyundai DAC, HSBC, Digital Lending Association of India, and other top-level corporates, governments, organizations.
A new feature of the 2021 event - the Q&A session. There the attendees will be able to interact with the speakers and get the answers to the most actual questions live.
Bybit, a Gold Sponsor of the Women Leadership Day (March 8th) and FinTech Day (March 12th), is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, with more than a million registered users. Built on customer-centric values, Bybit endeavors to provide a professional, smart, intuitive, and innovative trading experience to better serve traders in a timely manner. Committed to creating a fair, transparent, and efficient trading environment, Bybit offers 24/7 multi-language support as part of its service.
