BOSTON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Architectural College (BAC) announces Dr. Victoria Liptak as its new Vice President for Academic Affairs and Sydney Leo as its new Vice President of Finance and Administration.
Prior to joining the BAC, Dr. Liptak was Chief Academic Officer at Kendall College of Art and Design, Ferris State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Brooks Institute in Ventura, California; and at Woodbury University in southern California. Prior to these appointments she served as Associate Dean of Woodbury's School of Architecture.
Dr. Liptak has devoted her professional practice to developing excellence in design education, and believes sustainable human habitation of our shared planet depends on equity and inclusion in higher education and in the design professions.
She received a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics from UC Santa Cruz; a Master of Architecture from the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc); and a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership from the California State University's joint program at CSU Channel Islands and Fresno State. Dr. Liptak has also studied and taught abroad in France and Turkey, and recognizes the crucial human connections across diverse populations.
Ms. Leo brings over 30 years of experience serving commercial, non-profit, and HBCU educational institutions. Prior to the BAC, she was the National Higher Education Advisory Leader at BDO USA, LLP. She also held the position of Vice President of Finance and Administration at Fisk University and Hartwick College. Ms. Leo has worked with organizations on a wide range of issues related to Strategic Planning, Financial Sustainability, Operational Excellence and Improvement, Technology Improvement, Advanced Analytics and Benchmarking, Alternative Revenue Planning and Implementation, and Compliance and Risk Management.
She received a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from Bentley University; a Master of Science in Finance & Accounting from University of Hartford; and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Smith College.
The BAC recognizes the College's community members who comprised the search committee, and worked collaboratively in order to ensure such a successful conclusion. These comprehensive national searches, which began several months ago, ensured diligent recruitment processes with a high response of qualified candidates. "We have gained two innovative leaders at an extraordinary time, which highlights the importance of our College's mission, and excitement about the BAC's future," says President Mahesh Daas. "Together, I'm look forward to realizing our inspiring 'BAC to the Future' vision to transform design, and higher education, in a post-pandemic world."
Founded over 130 years ago, with students representing over 35 countries, the BAC offers on-site and online bachelors and graduate degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, design studies as well as continuing education courses and certificates. Throughout its history, the College has upheld the importance of inclusive admission, diversity, innovation, dedicated faculty, and the intrinsic value of both academic and experiential education.