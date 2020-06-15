MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bouqs Company (Bouqs.com) announced today the hire of its new Chief Executive Officer, Alejandro Bethlen. Bethlen joins the leading direct-to-consumer floral delivery company with over two decades of leadership and international experience in scaling global businesses for Fortune 100 companies including Amazon and Procter & Gamble. Bethlen will join Founder John Tabis and Co-Founder Juan Pablo Montufar to spearhead the company's growth and catalyze existing momentum with expansion initiatives.
"The Bouqs Company has achieved tremendous success over the years and established itself as a leader in the direct-to-consumer floral delivery business," noted Bethlen. "I am excited to lead this amazing company through this next stage of strategic growth and ready to embrace the challenges and rewards of scaling the business. As we work toward expanding our global footprint, we are committed to continuing to foster a welcoming and inclusive culture for our teams, partners, and network of sustainable farms."
John Tabis, who led the brand as Founder & Chief Executive Officer since inception, will step into a role as Chairman of the Board and focus his efforts on supporting Mr. Bethlen while further developing the brand's longer term strategic initiatives and international partnerships.
"It's been such an honor to lead The Bouqs Company over the past seven years," Tabis said. "As we continue on a growth trajectory driven by strong consumer response to our sustainably-sourced supply chain, proprietary designs, and unparalleled value, it became clear to me that we needed strength in both the operating CEO role and in a Chairman of the Board position. By focusing on the Chairman responsibilities with Alejandro as CEO, we will work together to expand on the great foundation the team has built to date and achieve our mission on a global scale."
Prior to The Bouqs Company, Bethlen was General Manager for Amazon Flex Europe and Asia Pacific, leading the division across six countries with full P&L and operational responsibilities. Before his eight-year career at Amazon, Mr. Bethlen earned his MBA at Rice University and joined Procter & Gamble where he spent seven years in Marketing across both North America and Latin America.
Bethlen's proven track record for best-in-class customer experience and operational excellence paired with his experience scaling international businesses made him the ideal candidate to lead The Bouqs Company into this next chapter.
The search for CEO was conducted by True Search, a global executive search firm focused on building global technology companies. Bethlen joins Montufar, Chief Operating Officer Darcy Cozzetto and Chief Financial Officer Tony Rodriquez in the C-Suite at a dynamic time, following the company's major milestone of shipping over 100 million stems, a round of $30M in funding announced earlier this year, and the brand's most successful Valentine's Day and Mother's Day holidays in its seven-year history.
About The Bouqs Company
The Bouqs Company is a leading online floral retailer that delivers flowers fresh from eco-friendly, sustainable farms to doorsteps nationwide. Founded in 2012, The Bouqs Company was formed to radically disrupt the $100B global floral industry through a modern brand, responsibly-sourced flowers and a vertically-integrated supply chain driven by proprietary data and technology. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, California, the company connects farms and a curated network of artisan florists directly to consumers, and disrupts the traditional supply chain by eliminating middlemen, waste and substantial overhead costs. In turn, this model enables a superior product and redefines the experience and economics for both consumers and producers alike. For more information, visit www.bouqs.com and follow the #BouqLove on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.