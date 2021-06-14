WALTHAM, Mass., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bowdoin Group, an award-winning executive search firm specializing in leadership search and strategic company build-outs, announces today the hiring of Connie Mudge as a Principal to the firm's executive search practice. Mudge joins a strong team of executive search professionals and will focus on management of existing client relationships, support business development initiatives, and partner closely with C-level candidates across our executive searches.
Mudge brings over 20 years of relationship-building and management experience to The Bowdoin Group, most recently serving as Head of Strategic Sourcing, Strategic Projects for GLG, where she was responsible for strategic recruitment and staffing of consultants on project engagements across industries including Life Sciences, Tech and Private Equity. Prior to GLG, Mudge served as a Talent Service Partner for a-connect, a Zurich-headquartered management consulting firm, and a Human Resource Manager for Monitor Deloitte, the strategy consulting practice of Deloitte Consulting. Before becoming a talent acquisition specialist, Mudge spent over eight years as the CFO and Controller for David & Young Company.
"Connie is an exciting addition to our growing team, bringing a proven track record of leadership and deep understanding of human capital," said Dave Melville, CEO and Founder of the firm. "I can't wait to see Connie's impact on our team. We are eager to leverage her experience as a talent partner to strengthen our team-based approach to everything we do at The Bowdoin Group."
When asked about her new role as Principal, Mudge shared, "At a company like The Bowdoin Group, the reputation speaks for itself. I'm thrilled to be joining this team, and to work at a company whose mission aligns with my own personal values."
The Bowdoin Group looks forward to continued growth across our core vertical markets and services with the talent acquisition expertise that Mudge brings to the firm.
About The Bowdoin Group
The Bowdoin Group is an award-winning retained executive search firm that specializes in C-suite leadership and strategic roles, commercial team expansions, and recruitment process outsourcing for a wide range of companies, ranging from venture-backed startups and emerging growth companies building out their C-suites to larger organizations sourcing talent for rapid market expansion. With deep expertise in Life Sciences, Digital Health, Software & Technology, and FinTech, Bowdoin is uniquely situated to solve recruiting challenges and unmet talent needs more than any other search firm across the U.S. due to its cross-functional reach and domain understanding across healthcare and technology. The firm continuously ranks in the top 2% of the recruiting industry in the U.S. and Canada for client and candidate satisfaction as measured by ClearlyRated's annual NPS survey. The Bowdoin Group is also active in supporting the local entrepreneurial ecosystem as well as several non-profit causes, including Life Science Cares, NEVCA, Hack.Diversity, and FinTech Sandbox. For more information, visit us at https://www.bowdoingroup.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Media Contact
Mikaela Alioto, The Bowdoin Group, +1 7812635239, malioto@bowdoingroup.com
SOURCE The Bowdoin Group