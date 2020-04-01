WASHINGTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Competition economist Loren K. Smith has joined The Brattle Group's global Antitrust/Competition group as a Principal in its Washington, DC office and will lead the firm's US mergers team. He was recently named one of the most highly regarded future competition leaders in North America by Who's Who Legal.
"Loren is a terrific addition to our global merger and competition group," said Brattle President Alexis Maniatis. "Clients will value his insights and advice as well as his easy manner, accessibility, and strength of character – Loren is Brattle through and through."
Dr. Smith brings deep experience in the analysis of horizontal and vertical mergers before regulatory authorities across numerous industries, including retail, healthcare, lodging, medical devices, and various consumer products and intermediate goods. He also is regularly engaged as an expert witness in private litigation, focusing on conduct issues and vertical restraints. His expertise in merger- and conduct-related economics will expand Brattle's global footprint in advising clients on complex multijurisdictional mergers and litigations.
Previously, Dr. Smith was an Executive Vice President with Compass Lexecon. He began his career as a staff economist at the US Federal Trade Commission, where he oversaw numerous high-profile merger and conduct investigations, supported litigations, and evaluated settlements.
