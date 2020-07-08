CHEVY CHASE, Md., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) today announced the acquisition of the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel, further expanding their portfolio of Marriott-affiliated and lifestyle hotels.
Situated in the vibrant Inner Harbor, the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace occupies prime real estate along the city's waterfront. The recently renovated, full-service lifestyle hotel features 622-rooms, nearly 30,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, three food and beverage outlets and a signature, waterfront restaurant called Watertable. Additional hotel amenities include a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center and full-service business center, as well as the Renaissance brand's distinct guest experiences and programming. The hotel's central location is within walking distance of Baltimore's major attractions, including M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, the National Aquarium, and the Baltimore Convention Center.
"We know and love the Renaissance brand. Renaissance invites business and leisure travelers alike to discover the unexpected. Coupled with the hotel's unparalleled Inner Harbor location, Baltimore Renaissance Harborplace guests will experience the best that Baltimore has to offer," said Dave Pollin, President of The Buccini/Pollin Group. "We are very proud to be expanding our commitment to Baltimore, a city on the rise."
The Buccini/Pollin Group has a longstanding connection to the Baltimore region, opening its first hotel in the area in 1997. Today, the BPG portfolio includes 17 Marriott-affiliated hotels, including the recently renovated and rebranded Renaissance Philadelphia Downtown in Old City.
"We are particularly pleased to utilize this transaction to expand our partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group. Given our ongoing strong relationship, we view this opportunity as a powerful combination during the current environment we find ourselves in," said Dave Grissen, Group President, Marriott International.
ABOUT THE BUCCINI/POLLIN GROUP
The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (Buccini/Pollin) is a privately held, integrated real estate acquisition, development, and management company co-headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland and Wilmington, Delaware. For over 25 years, Buccini/Pollin has developed and acquired hotel, office, residential, retail, and parking properties throughout the United States.
Buccini/Pollin has a track record of success across assets valued in excess of $5.0 billion, including over 40 hotels, 7 million square feet of office and retail space, 15 major residential communities, and multiple entertainment venues, including Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer team and the 76ers Fieldhouse, home of the 76ers G-League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats. Buccini/Pollin has direct operational experience in multiple markets with a focus on adaptive re-use and mixed-use development, most recently, the 28-acre Lower Hill redevelopment in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The principals of Buccini/Pollin, along with PM Hotel Group (hotel operating company), BPG | 360 (office management and leasing), ResideBPG (residential management and leasing), BPGS Construction, LLC, and BPG | Sports oversee all aspects of project acquisition, finance, development, construction, leasing, operations, and disposition for its portfolio properties. The Buccini/Pollin Group has over 3,500 employees in 18 states. For more information, please visit www.bpgroup.net.
ABOUT RENAISSANCE HOTELS
With over 170+ hotels in more than 35 countries around the world, Renaissance Hotels has hit its stride with the strongest hotel portfolio in its history, doubling down on its commitment to design with dramatic renovations and dynamic global growth on the horizon. Around the world, Renaissance Hotels connects travelers to the spirit of the neighborhood through its unexpected design, entertaining evening bar rituals and engaging Navigators, extending an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. Stay connected with Renaissance Hotels on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and twitter @RenHotels. Renaissance Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.
