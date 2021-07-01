MONTECITO, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuildClub, the leading on-demand marketplace for building materials, today announced an expansion of its service area to Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, including Montecito.
"We are very excited to expand with our customers into new geographies," stated Stephen Forte, The BuildClub Founder and CEO. "Our sole focus is improving the life and profitability of contractors and service technicians, saving them countless unbilled hours dealing with multiple suppliers and fetching materials. Our customers order everything they need, from lumber to electrical on the BuildClub website or app, and we do the rest. We even offer off-loading labor for carry-in services, allowing on-site crews to keep working on their tasks uninterrupted. We plan to further expand to Orange County and San Diego in Q3."
The BuildClub allows contractors, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians and service professionals to get on-demand deliveries of building materials and supplies in about 1 hour. This "hot-shot" on-demand service, allows service professionals to finish service calls with a single visit, saving customers time, and saving contractors money. Visit The BuildClub with over 150,000 available products at http://www.BuildClub.com or download their app directly from the app stores.
