ST. LOUIS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 16th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show is April 9-11 at St. Charles Convention Center, with free admission and parking. Local companies bring countless experts to this event who offer valuable home improvement knowledge and advice. It will allow area companies and consumers to connect and easily get that next project started.
For the show's producer, the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, the safety of show attendees and exhibitors is top of mind. Attendees will be able to shop for home products and services in a clean, well-thought-out environment. Additional cleaning measures will be implemented and changes to the layout have been made to accommodate the way people enter and walk the show, including one-way traffic just like local stores. Face coverings are required by the facility.
St. Louisans can find what they need for their homes, inside and out, including kitchen and bath designs and fixtures, flooring, furniture, window treatments, decks, fencing, windows, siding, doors, landscaping, hardscape materials and so much more. Visiting the Show will save attendees time and money, help them complete their home improvement projects and give them the opportunity to have a fun day out with their families.
Show visitors can get expert design advice from Laurie Smith, designer, author and Trading Spaces alum. Laurie was one of the first designers to hit the airwaves on TLC's breakout hit show Trading Spaces in 1999. For ten seasons, fans were able to see Laurie's modern classic design each week as she remade a space in just 48 hours. Laurie returned to the Trading Spaces reboot on TLC in 2018 and 2019. Laurie attended the New York School of Interior Design in Manhattan and has branched her style and eye for design into various lines of products as well as lecturing and public speaking.
Laurie will take attendees on a photographic journey of two home renovations, with design lessons ranging from understanding the bones of a home to determining furniture layout and helping people find their personal style. She will also present a seminar about room refreshes – enhancing spaces in the home to create a welcoming atmosphere for those long-awaited gatherings with family and friends.
Show visitors won't want to miss the 14th Annual St. Charles Sausage Festival & Wine Tasting. This popular area will have free tastings from sausage producers and wineries, many of them from Missouri. Show visitors can also purchase items to take home. Davis Meat Processing will offer samples of tasty summer sausages and bratwursts, plus various smoked and cured products. Attendees can taste a variety of wines from Small Batch Winery and Stone Hill Winery. Plus, there will be gourmet wine slushies from Nectar of the Vine, and more.
Shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! for a great deal on a new spa or swim spa. Visitors can shop a 2,700 square foot tent, accessible from just outside the main Show entrance, for a variety of spas. This spectacular sale offers show visitors the opportunity to save 30-50% off regular retail prices, with many models of spas and swim spas to choose from.
The St. Charles Home Show is always a family-friendly destination. Bring the kids for a variety of fun, free activities at the KIDSZONE, presented by the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department. KIDSZONE hours are Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department offers unique parks, diverse facilities and a broad range of programs and special events for all ages to enjoy, in addition to features that enhance the region's historical and natural environmental heritage.
The Home Show is hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.
For area homeowners looking to do some home improvements, visiting the Show is the first step. Finding the products and services they need and the companies who can help will go a long way toward getting that project done. Visitors are encouraged to bring photos, plans and designs and have their questions answered by the experts. Many exhibitors offer show specials and discounts for people who book projects or make appointments at the Show.
Plus, visitors can register to win a one-week Florida vacation home rental from The Wright Door Co., a $2,000 value! (Travel not included. Other restrictions apply.)
Show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit http://www.STLHomeShow.com.
Media Contact
Ellen Viehmann, Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, +1 314-817-5620, ViehmannE@hbastl.com
SOURCE Builders St. Charles Home Show