MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canadian Channel Partners Conference (CCP), to take place in hybrid format on May 18th and 19th for IT Channel Partners, announced its Platinum and Gold partners today. This much-anticipated annual event will have the Canadian channel community engage with technology vendors from across the globe to share knowledge, deliberate collaboration, and accelerate growth and revenue. It aims to connect global technology providers with over 1500 Canadian MSPs, MSSPs, ISPs, VARs, Cloud Service Providers & IT Consultants. The virtual event will be hosted on an introductory meta environment utilizing a 3D Virtual Platform and can be attended on May 18th and 19th. The in-person event will be hosted only on Thursday, May 19th, at the Vaughn Paramount event space.
What's in store for our attendees?
The business environment has undergone a major change in the past two years, specifically in the workplace. Companies are directing a significant amount of their IT budget towards supporting a fully remote or an acceptable hybrid workplace environment. The introduction of these new norms has the channel partners looking for innovative ways to thrive and scale their IT business while effectively managing the rapidly changing requirements of their business clients. That is why the theme for this 7th edition of CCP focuses on 'Growing your IT business in the next new normal'.
The CCP provides a platform for the channel family can find inspiration and ideas to grow their business. It offers an opportunity to experience and compare best-of-breed products and solutions in one place.
CCP is hosted by Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy Inc (Xeo), a Tech Marketing company predominantly working with technology B2Bs, MSPs, and Resellers. Driven by the mission of 'Let us grow together!', Xeo constantly seeks and manifests opportunities to add more power to the channel community. And the annual Canadian Channel Partners (CCP) Conference is one such initiative.
"With the world gone hybrid, we want to showcase products and solutions that are relevant today. So we have chosen our partners and exhibitors accordingly from among the best that technology can offer today. The CCP22 vendor-mix represents in-demand and emerging technologies such as Cloud, Unified Communications, CyberSecurity, Hardware, Broadband, Connectivity, Remote working & Customer Experience, and Remote Management Tools." said Rueben Supramanyam, Channel Director at Canadian Channel Partners Conferences. "There is great excitement among our channel community for the event. We are confident that MSPs and resellers attending the event will have a lot to look forward to."
Besides the impressive lineup of booths at the vendor pavilion, the event will feature presentations and keynote speeches from industry experts covering a broad spectrum of topics. In addition, CCP will host the post-event networking gala for the first time where they will recognize and celebrate Canada's top MSPs for 2022. The gala will provide an opportunity to channel partners and the technology vendors to connect on a one-on-one basis and mingle with their peers after the two-year-long pause. Channel partners who want to attend the gala can purchase tickets here.
Technology Hub Partner
CCP presents Gentek, the leading Canadian distributor of unified communications and connectivity products, as its Technology Hub Partner for the upcoming event.
With over 40 years in business, Gentek delivers the best tech and distribution expertise in the Canadian market. They bring together some of the most highly sought-after brands and connect them with over 3000 reseller partners with their Gentek Marketplace. Besides learning about Gentek's new management and vision, attendees of CCP2022 can expect to see some of these prominent brands showcasing their latest tech within the Gentek Technology Hub. Gentek's participating vendors represent Unified Communications, Broadband, and Enterprise Networking. Poly, Yealink, Fanvil, RabbitRun, Adtran, and Grandstream are some brands that the channel audience can expect to meet there.
Our Key Sponsors
Intel®
Intel builds hardware-enabled security right into the silicon to help protect every layer of the compute stack (hardware, firmware, operating systems, applications, networks, and the cloud). This boosts protection and enables the ecosystem to better defend against evolving and modern threats. Learn how MSPs are activating this hardware-enhanced security, powerful remote manageability, and productivity-enhancing capabilities via the Intel vPro® Platform.
UnitedCloud
UnitedCloud is Canada's leading provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions to Canadian businesses and the partners that serve them. Through an exceptional 100% channel-focused partner network, UnitedCloud offers a full suite of Agent and White Label Cloud Voice with a complete turnkey solution for leading IT companies, MSPs, VARs, ISPs, and Telecom Providers.
NinjaOne
NinjaOne is a leading provider of unified IT operations software that simplifies the way MSPs and IT professionals work. NinjaOne supports over 7,000 customers around the world, and is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support. NinjaOne has been recognized as the best rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital Markets for the past 3 years.
Sherweb
Sherweb is an all-in-one cloud marketplace. More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb's value-added services. Their full-fledged cloud management platform empowers IT professionals to leverage agile solutions paired with 5-star service by trusted experts they can count on.
Opengear
Opengear is the leader in Out-of-Band management solutions. With Opengear, resellers can help their customers reduce downtime and ensure business continuity while increasing their own revenue. Recognized for innovations that include the NetOps Console Server, a Network Automation + Smart Out-of-Band management solution in a single unit, using open architecture tools.
Exclusive Networks
Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organizations. Their distinctive approach to distribution gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation, and disruption to deliver partner value.
AMD
AMD is a leader in powerful multicore computing. With processors that power supercomputers and servers to professional systems, workstations, and laptops, AMD provides the processing performance to get the job done. Stop by the AMD booth and learn about key pillars such as Computing in the Cloud, and how AMD's products can help drive solutions in key verticals with unmatched outcomes. Plus, learn about AMD's exclusive partner program and the perks of joining.
About the Canadian Channel Partners Conference:
The Canadian MSPs, VARs and Telecom Resellers often get overlooked at any US-focused conference. Xeo recognized the need for an event dedicated solely to the Canadians where global technology providers can connect and engage exclusively with Canadian channel partners. With that in mind, Xeo launched Canadian Channel Partners that connects the entire Canadian IT & Telecom Channel Partner ecosystem - MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, ISPs, Distributors, Technology Service Providers, SISO & Telcos.
About Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy:
Recognized as the top technology marketing company in Canada, Xeo Marketing is a B2B strategic consultancy and marketing organization. Powered by experienced industry experts, Xeo Marketing works with businesses in the fast-paced, high-tech sector and tech & AI start-ups of all sizes. Xeo helps the B2B tech sector organizations capture the market share and grow their revenue by providing affordable growth strategies and marketing services through innovative ways to leverage modern marketing channels like social media and mobile.
For information about Xeo Marketing, please visit http://www.xeo.marketing.
Rueben Supramanyam
Channel Director, Canadian Channel Partners Conferences Inc.
conference@canadianchannelpartners.com
