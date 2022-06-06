The promotion of T.J. Tyrrell as president follows his success as vice president of marketing and operations at The Cary Company.
ADDISON, Ill., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cary Company, a supplier of packaging and containers, industrial filtration, spill control and facility products, announced today that T.J. Tyrrell has been appointed president of the company. T.J. Tyrrell succeeds Ken Tyrrell as president and assumed responsibilities on June 1, 2022.
T.J. Tyrrell, a 26-year veteran of The Cary Company, has served as vice president of marketing and operations since 2012.
"T.J. has been instrumental in spearheading our marketing while enhancing operations and sales during his time as vice president," Ken Tyrrell said. "T.J. has also embraced, expanded and improved the company culture with support from fellow employees since he has been employed here."
T.J. Tyrrell helped oversee the success of The Cary Company through its recent acquisitions in California, Utah and Pennsylvania.
"I am grateful and excited for this opportunity. From our loyal customer base to our talented management team and supportive employees, I am confident we will continue to build on the success and legacy that came before us in the long history of The Cary Company," T.J. Tyrrell said.
Outside of his extensive experience in the distribution space, T.J. Tyrrell received an MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2020 and a master's degree in Education, School and Counseling Psychology from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018.
Ken Tyrrell will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors at The Cary Company.
About The Cary Company
The Cary Company, founded in 1895, provides containers and packaging, industrial filtration, spill control and a variety of facility and shipping products to customers in the United States and overseas. This privately-owned company has emerged in the past few years as a strong contender in the distribution space with its reliable inventory and distinguished customer service experience. To learn more about The Cary Company, visit https://www.thecarycompany.com.
