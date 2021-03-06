ADDISON, Ill., March 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cary Company announced today that it has divested its Raw Materials and Specialty Chemicals distribution business as part of a strategic restructuring to focus on its Containers & Packaging business. The Raw Materials and Specialty Chemicals business unit has been sold to Maroon Group LLC, recently acquired by Barentz International, and supports Barentz' strategy to better serve their customers and principal suppliers. The Cary Company will continue to provide Maroon Group LLC world-class warehousing and logistical services, and customer service will remain a high-priority deliverable for both companies.
"This change provides stability to our raw material employees, customers, and principals. Maroon Group provides national distribution coverage with a global backing. Our philosophies mirrored each other, and we had very little product line conflict, which will provide a seamless transition. This also allows us to focus on our future direction," Ken Tyrrell, CEO of The Cary Company stated.
The Cary Company combines best practices in supply chain management, online user experience, customer service, and logistic services. The containers and packaging product lines have propelled rapid growth in Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, and other industries. The divestiture allows for greater focus on the company's core business.
About The Cary Company
The Cary Company, founded in 1895, provides Containers and Packaging, Industrial Filtration, Spill Control, and a variety of facility and shipping products to customers in the United States and overseas. This privately-owned company has emerged in the past few years as a strong contender in the distribution space with its well-established online presence and distinguished customer service experience. To learn more about The Cary Company visit http://www.thecarycompany.com.
About Barentz
Barentz International (http://www.barentz.com) is a leading global distributor of life science ingredients and specialty chemicals. Based in The Netherlands, Barentz serves customers across the Human Nutrition, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Specialty Industrial, and Animal Nutrition markets through market-focused sales teams and application laboratories in EMEA, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.
Established in 1953, Barentz has operations in more than 60 countries with a strong presence in EMEA and Asia-Pacific, and a rapidly growing presence in North America and Latin America. With a turnover of €1.4 billion, the company employs around 1,500 people worldwide and serves over 21,000 customers. For more information, see: barentz.com.
