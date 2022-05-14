The Cassina Group, Charleston, SC's #1 boutique real estate firm, is proud to announce the hire of accomplished REALTOR® Tim Schneider. Tim has a wealth of experience navigating the luxury real estate markets in both Charleston and New York City and will serve as a great addition to the innovation-driven firm.
CHARLESTON, S.C. , May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cassina Group, Charleston, SC's #1 boutique real estate firm, is proud to announce the hire of accomplished REALTOR® Tim Schneider. Tim has a wealth of experience navigating the luxury real estate markets in both Charleston and New York City and will serve as a great addition to the innovation-driven firm.
"I joined Cassina because the team and its leadership are exceptional," said Schneider. "I look forward to combining my skill set with the technology and backing of the brokerage to provide world class service to my clients at this unprecedented time in the Charleston market."
Tim has built a successful career in the dual markets of New York and Charleston, where he focuses the majority of his business on luxury transactions. He has closed over $200 million in real estate during his career and leads every deal with his guiding principles of respect, honesty, and integrity. He is licensed in both South Carolina and New York, where he works for the prestigious Park Avenue firm Brown Harris Stevens. Prior to entering the field of real estate, Schneider was employed by Phillips auction house as the Director of Operations, working with discerning clients on art and other luxury purchases.
"We are ecstatic to welcome Tim to The Cassina Group," said Owen Tyler, managing broker of the company. "His professionalism, affability, and drive make him a great match for our firm, and we are excited to take his career to the next level here in Charleston."
Founded in 2006, The Cassina Group consistently ranks as the number one boutique firm in Charleston. The company had a record-breaking year in 2021, closing over $586 million in sales. They pride themselves on embracing leading-edge technology and ensuring the highest level of customer service for their clients.
For more information on The Cassina Group, please visit CassinaGroup.com.
About The Cassina Group
The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000, T3 Sixty and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.CassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.
