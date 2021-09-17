BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurse Hatty was on hand to answer all the guest's questions and gift her unique SCRIPT® brands of products, including Kegel Script®, Ketone Script®, Uri-10 Script®, pH Script, UTI Script, Wrinkle Script, as well as Nip' N Lift™. The biggest craze was Kegel Script™ X, a Kegel Exercise System for Women, and Ketone Script™, Ketone Test Strips that helps low-fat dieters gauge the diet's success. Wrinkle Script and Nip 'N Lift™ were also well received.
Kegel Script™X is a deluxe, revolutionary Pelvic Floor Tightening Kegel Exercise System consisting of 10 progressive weights in 2 different sizes ranging from 25g to 165g, which boasts of the heaviest Kegel Weight in the industry. The weights are made of the highest quality body-safe silicone with an interior made of pure stainless steel. The system is manufactured for both kegel beginners and kegel pros. Guests were thrilled to learn of the many other safety qualities of the product, including being waterproof, hypoallergenic, hygienic, and free of latex, BPA, phthalate, and dioxin. Bonuses of the product include a discreet but luxurious faux croc-skinned storage box, a premium drying towel, a heavy-duty silky storage bag, and a pack of Nurse Hatty's UTI Test Strips. The celebrity guests and media were very impressed with the overall product, knowing one can experience improved bladder control while stopping leaks when they laugh, cough, sneeze or experience the unexpected, along with improved labor and faster recovery after childbirth, as well as helping fix prolapse and intimacy issues. A more robust pelvic floor musculature means a Happier You!
The Ketone Script™ Test Strips were also a big hit. Showcasing the many Keto Test Strips products of the 100ct., 150ct., 250ct., as well as the Ketone/BHB Strips and the Control Solution, the guests were wowed by the simplicity of being able to check on their Ketone production daily without the use of a blood ketone meter. Ketone Script™ is a test strip that measures the overflow of Ketones in the urine, which is a byproduct of the breakdown of fat.
Wrinkle Script Skincare Pads for Women caught many celebrities by surprise as they discovered how to decrease fine lines and wrinkles with this over-night use beauty product. And, Nip 'N Lift™ was commended to perfectly camouflage nipple erection while simultaneously lifting the breast to a higher, more youthful position. It is genuinely a Hollywood fashion secret and one-of-a-kind product!
ABOUT NURSE HATTY and SECRET ROOM EVENTS:
Date: Thursday September 16 2021 'one day only' Time: 11am - 5pm
Location: Petersen Automotive Museum
Address: 6060 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles CA 90036
Hatty, Inc., produces many high-quality products in the healthcare and beauty industries. She is proud to work alongside Secret Room Events which produces exclusive gift lounges and gift bags surrounding major awards shows. Secret Room Events was voted top gift suite by Huffington Post, featured in the LA Times, Washington Post, Access Hollywood, E!, OK!, HGTV, Frontdoor.com, and many more.
