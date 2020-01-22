The Center for Breakthrough Medicines is Building the World's Largest Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to Launch in King of Prussia, PA

The Center for Breakthrough Medicines has Signed a Long-Term Lease for 680,000 square feet at The Discovery Labs King of Prussia and Plans to Hire 2,000 PhD Scientists, Manufacturing Experts, Lab Technicians and Support Staff The New Facility Will Relieve the Cell and Gene Therapy Industry's Production Constraints, Providing Patients Better Access to Treatments The Discovery Labs Will be Home to THE COLONY Creating an International Magnet for Scientists to Co-create with Members of The Philadelphia Life Sciences Community