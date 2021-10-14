MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To raise awareness about the importance of infection prevention and the essential role infection preventionists (IPs) play in public health, CBIC is joining the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) as a Corporate Sponsor for International Infection Prevention Week (IIPW), October 17–23.
CBIC has several activities planned to celebrate infection preventionists and to inspire the next generation of IPs to join the fight. Make sure you are following us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to interact with the community. CBIC will be hosting Facebook lives on Monday, October 18th and Thursday, October 21st at 1PM CST. Join CBIC Board members to discuss the importance of certification, interact with fellow IPs, and the opportunity to ask questions.
As IPs continue to protect communities from surges in COVID-19 cases and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), it has never been clearer just how crucial infection prevention and control is to everyone's health and safety. In recognition of the role that everyone should play in infection prevention, the 2021 IIPW theme is "Make Your Intention Infection Prevention." APIC has developed downloadable infographics, fact sheets, and social media materials to help educate all audiences on infection prevention and control—the science behind it and its legitimacy as a trusted profession in the healthcare space.
In regards to IIPW, CBIC President Janet Glowicz, MPH, PhD RN, CIC, FAPIC, CDC stated, "Frontline and behind the scenes infection preventionists' work has been evident throughout the Pandemic. Their tireless efforts are reflected in the safe practices implemented using compassion and competency."
"We are happy to have CBIC join our other Corporate Sponsors for this year's International Infection Prevention Week," said APIC President Ann Marie Pettis, RN, BSN, CIC, FAPIC. "With their help, we are able to reach consumers and other healthcare personnel about how they can make their intention infection prevention."
CBIC plans to join APIC and other healthcare organizations on Tuesday, October 19 at 12 PM ET for a Twitter chat using #IIPWChat to discuss the impacts of COVID-19, how to counter misinformation with facts, and what it looks like to be an IP. Learn more at http://www.InfectionPreventionandYou.org/iipw.
