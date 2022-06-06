The event will highlight the wines from Abruzzo, Union des Vins doux de Bordeaux, cherries of Rachi Pieria and kiwi of Kavala, Greece.
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe" is pleased to announce that it will host an interactive reception at the West Village Loft on June 13th from 6pm - 9pm to enlighten participants on the partnerships within The Charming Taste of Europe.
During the reception participants will gather to enjoy special wines from the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo and Sweet Bordeaux Wines to highlight the quality of products throughout Europe. During the event there will also be an emphasis on the kiwis and cherries from Greece.
"The Charming Taste of Europe" campaign's goal is to educate members of the event on various wines from Europe while learning more about their partners from the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, Sweet Bordeaux Wines, Kavala Coop, and the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi.
To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, which highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe'' can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The participating Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu
The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains
