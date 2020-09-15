NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020.  The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. Whilst the Fund is permitted to invest in direct equity investments of companies organized in China, it presently holds no such investments.






Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2020

Twelve Months
Ended October 31, 2019

Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2019

Net Investment Income

$1,130,724

$1,561,770

$1,340,646

Net Investment Income
Per share

$0.11

$0.15

$0.12

Net Realized and
Unrealized Gains on
Investments and
Foreign Currency
Transactions

$81,335,467

$55,532,696

$53,940,952




Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2020

Twelve Months
Ended October 31, 2019

Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2019

Net Realized and
Unrealized Gains on
Investments and
Foreign Currency
Transactions Per Share

$7.77

$5.21

$5.03

Total Net Assets

306,900,128

$242,936,717

$242,654,994

Net Asset Value

$29.30

$22.80

$22.61

Shares Outstanding

10,473,095

10,655,325

10,731,628


The Fund's total net assets on July 31, 2020 were $306,900,128 and its net asset value per share was $29.30 based on 10,473,095 shares outstanding. A combined distribution of $1.3843 per share from net investment income and realized gains was made in December 2019.

The China Fund, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN".  The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

