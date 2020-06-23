BRENTWOOD, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the City of Brentwood announced its implementation of Dispel's remote access product. As part of the City's infrastructure modernization, Brentwood chose Dispel to improve utility service uptime, availability, and safety. Located 55 miles east of San Francisco and home to over 60,000 people, the city operates its own public water and wastewater services.
Previously, Brentwood's water plants required physical access to manage and consisted of a cumbersome technological process. Now, after implementing Dispel, workers securely access their control systems remotely in under 20 seconds. This change improves response and remediation times, helping the city provide its citizens with better services.
"The Dispel platform is secure, simple to use, and very efficient. Dispel has truly simplified remote SCADA access for the city of Brentwood," said Eric Brennan, Water Operations Manager from Brentwood.
Operators and vendors can now access the City of Brentwood's SCADA systems remotely and securely, with the help of Dispel. A remote access and management tool specialized for the OT/IT demands of utilities and manufacturers, the Dispel installation allows access to Brentwood's SCADA networks from a phone or tablet. Rather than use traditional static VPNs and jump hosts to connect to SCADA systems, Moving Target Defense SD-WANs provide non-persistent encrypted connections, ensuring critical assets remain protected.
About Dispel
Dispel is the world's leading provider of Moving Target Defense Networks; designed, built, and maintained in the United States. Founded in 2015, the cybersecurity company has offices in Austin, New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Denver, and Tokyo. Dispel's technology deploys custom networks to OT/ICS protecting utilities globally. Learn more at https://dispel.io.
