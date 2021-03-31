MILAN, Mich., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Milan has officially joined the MITN Purchasing Group, one of BidNet's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Michigan easy online access its upcoming solicitations. The City of Milan invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the MITN Purchasing Group, vendors seeking business with nearly 250 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Michigan. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the MITN Purchasing Group, the City of Milan ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the MITN Purchasing Group provides the City of Milan more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs." said Stan Kirton, Director of Public Works of the City of Milan when asked why their department decided to join the MITN Purchasing Group. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."
The City of Milan invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 245 other public agencies participating on the MITN Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About the City of Milan:
In Milan, we have approximately 6,000 residents who enjoy tree lined streets, a charming historic downtown, beautiful parks, safe neighborhoods and great schools. These are just the first impressions of what makes the City of Milan the best city for anyone looking for a great community to buy a home, open a business, raise a family and pursue a wonderful small town life experience.
About BidNet Direct:
BidNet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. BidNet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
