The Clinic for Dermatology & Wellness is thrilled to introduce David Richardson, PA-C, who speaks both Spanish and English fluently. Furthering their commitment to providing the highest level of care and communication to all patients, The Clinic is truly excited to welcome Mr. Richardson to their team.
With an undergraduate degree in Spanish Language and Literature and a master's degree in health sciences from the Duke University Physician Assistant program, David is uniquely qualified and passionate about working directly with patients to help them achieve optimal skin health and overall wellness.
More about David Richardson, PA-C
After earning his undergraduate degree in Spanish Language and Literature, David began a career as a high school Spanish teacher and volunteer interpreter for Urban Ministries, an open-door clinic that provides services to those most affected by poverty in the community.
Wanting to be more directly involved in patient care, David earned a master's degree in health sciences from the Duke University Physician Assistant program. After initially being selected to complete a surgical residency, he turned down the opportunity following his first interaction with dermatology patients. "Dermatology was the only area of medicine that satisfied my curiosity for complex internal medicine, my passion for surgery and my eye for cosmetics."
Since graduation David has worked in dermatology, starting his career on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington State, where he joined a small practice working to increase access to rural populations. After temporarily relocating to Florida to help care for his parents, David chose to return to the PNW. In his free time, he enjoys the outdoors including golf, hiking and traveling.
What to expect at The Clinic
The Clinic for Dermatology & Wellness in Medford, Oregon offers medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology, in addition to advanced Mohs micrographic surgery for skin cancer. For patient convenience, The Clinic also offers virtual visits with teledermatology. Whether visiting The Clinic for an annual skin cancer screening, a CoolSculpting® non-invasive fat reduction session or a skin brightening treatment with HydraFacial®, patients will receive the warmest and most attentive care, administered with the highest level of expertise in the industry.
Services at The Clinic include a full menu of medical and surgical dermatology in addition to the following state-of-the-art medspa treatments:
- CoolSculpting
- Botox® and dermal fillers
- BLU-U Acne Treatments
- Chemical peels
- BBL™ Treatments (ForeverYoung™, ForeverBare™, ForeverClear™)
- Microneedling
- HydraFacial
- Medical-grade skin care
The Clinic is located at 2924 Siskiyou Blvd., Suite 200, Medford, OR 97504. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, please call 541.200.2777 or request a consultation online today.
About The Clinic for Dermatology & Wellness
Founded in 2016, The Clinic is a patient care experience not found anywhere else in the Rogue Region. The Clinic is a state-of-the-art dermatology practice in the heart of East Medford offering medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatology services, as well as Mohs micrographic surgery. At The Clinic, we pride ourselves on providing high quality medical services in a patient centered care setting, where our patients become our family.
About Kevin Wright, MD, FAAD
Dr. Kevin Wright recently joined the team at The Clinic for Dermatology & Wellness as medical director and a board-certified staff dermatologist.
Dr. Wright currently splits his time between Medford and San Diego, where he is an active duty United States Naval Officer serving as the staff dermatologist at the Naval Medical Center San Diego (Balboa). Dr. Wright and his family have long been interested in the Rogue Valley and plan to settle here after his time in the Navy concludes.
Dr. Wright received his medical degree from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Washington, D.C. after graduating with a double major from the University of Colorado. After running a hyperbaric chamber for US Navy dive teams in Micronesia, he completed three years of dermatology training at the Naval Medical Center San Diego, the last as chief resident. He was the recipient of the Alfred Hollander Memorial Award for teaching, as well as professional and personal integrity. Dr. Wright specializes in all facets of complex medical and surgical dermatology, with an extra focus on aesthetic and sun care regimens, acne, tattoo reactions, anogenital disease, infectious diseases of the skin, and precancerous and cutaneous oncology. His dermatologic career and passion for travelling have taken him around the world.
Outside of work, Dr. Wright and his family can usually be found enjoying the great outdoors. He is an avid surfer and enjoys hiking, camping and spending time with his family.
