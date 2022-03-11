SEDONA, Ariz., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Club at Seven Canyons® has been acquired by a successful group of Seven Canyons members and property owners. Along with the new ownership comes exciting plans to refresh the golf course, enrich the member experience, and enhance the facility's future as a vibrant and premier course and private club for the community.
The golf club community offers a resort lifestyle in harmony with the nature and spirit of Sedona. It is an oasis where golf, social activities, and residential neighborhoods come together in an elevated setting to provide a one-of-a-kind experience. The Club at Seven Canyons features a unique Tom Weiskopf designed par-72 golf course that winds among jagged bluffs nestled in the Coconino National Forest. It is bordered on three sides by awe-inspiring vermillion cliffs and luxury homes.
The pristine, limited-access course, described as "strategic in nature," opened in 2003. Its finest hallmarks include its mesmerizing beauty, required shot precision, and a unique style reminiscent of some of the great courses of the past. It's complemented by a two-tiered Practice Park featuring a 20,000 square-foot teeing area in an awe-inspiring setting.
In a world-class location, the owners envision a world-class destination like no other, an extraordinary place to call home or visit for years to come.
In addition, the ownership group is pleased to announce that Dave Bisbee will lead the team as General Manager and Director of Golf. Consistent with the private club and community focus, under Justin Scott's personal leadership, HOAMCO will provide club management services.
Highly-anticipated plans on the horizon to achieve Seven Canyon's renewed vision include a series of staged improvements such as reinstating the member-centric private club status, elevating and enhancing all aspects of the member experience, and implementing a three-year phased strategy to revitalize the golf course. Guided by Mr. Weiskopf and Phil Smith, the original course architect, the plan will address improvements that are to include re-grassing and re-bunking aimed at re-styling the bunkers with modern lining technology and vibrant white sands. Initial course work will begin later this year with every effort made to reduce any impact on members and their guests. Members will also continue to enjoy exclusive reciprocal benefits with the neighboring Enchantment Resort.
"The new owners are passionate and committed to the course's future," Mr. Weiskopf said. "They are highly respected in the community and want to bring the golf club back to its original glory days and inaugural beauty." The goal is to celebrate the surrounding splendor, embrace the natural challenges of the course, address wear that comes with time, and enrich the members' excursions.
Media Contact
Dave Bisbee, The Club at Seven Canyons, 928-203-2005, dave.bisbee@sevencanyons.com
SOURCE The Club at Seven Canyons