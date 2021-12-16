DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CMO Club has appointed Simon Hodgkins as the President of the newest chapter in Dublin, Ireland. Simon is the CMO at Vistatec and is a Top 50 Most Influential CMO, Top 100 CMO, Business and Finance recipient. He is the Founder of the Think Global Forum, Think Global Awards and a host of the VistaTalks Podcast. Simon is also the Editor in Chief of VTQ Magazine.
The CMO Club, a Salesforce company, is a community for senior marketing executives to come together, share ideas, be inspired, and solve their toughest challenges in an exclusive yet relaxed environment. There are CMO Club Chapters in over 35 cities across the globe, to which Dublin, Ireland is now added.
About The CMO Club
Tailored exclusively for top marketing executives, the club prides itself on being the most innovative and engaged community of senior marketing leaders in the world. The CMO Club was founded by seasoned marketing executive Pete Krainik in 2008. In 2020 the Club was acquired by Salesforce.
Fueled by dynamic peer-to-peer problem-solving, inspirational and educational events, and insights into the latest marketing trends and cutting-edge innovation, the CMO Club is the place to be for the world's top marketing executives.
About Vistatec
Vistatec has been supporting some of the world's most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world's leading global content solutions providers headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.
