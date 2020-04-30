BOSTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, an independent, national wealth and business management firm with approximately $10.5 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce the promotion of three new principals: Jack Clark, MBA, CFA, CFP®, Vice President & Senior Wealth Advisor; Justin Gilmartin, JD, Senior Vice President of Tax Services; and Michael T. Wright, JD, CFP®, Vice President & Senior Wealth Advisor.
"One of the distinguishing hallmarks of The Colony Group is its commitment to being a sustainable enterprise, able to serve clients and their families with distinction for generations to come," said Michael Nathanson, Chairman and CEO of The Colony Group. "The addition of these outstanding, highly credentialed and experienced professionals to our leadership team and ownership group reflects that important commitment."
The Colony Group is proud of its rich tradition of offering a clear path to meaningful equity sharing in its management company, not just for a small group of senior professionals, but for all key employees who excel at what they do, make invaluable contributions, and perpetuate Colony's mission and vision. With the induction of these three new principals, The Colony Group now has 71 principals.
Jack Clark, MBA, CFA, CFP®, Vice President & Senior Wealth Advisor is one of those rare individuals who possesses investment analytical skills and business acumen along with the financial planning expertise necessary to assist clients proactively as they manage businesses, inherited wealth, lifelong savings from successful careers, and their legacy. He also heads up Colony's Naples, FL office.
Justin Gilmartin, JD, Senior Vice President of Tax Services is a tax resource not only to clients but to team members across all of Colony's 15 offices who rely on his deep tax expertise, especially in circumstances where tax planning is more complex or returns require knowledge of specialized areas of the tax code.
Michael T. Wright, JD, CFP®, Vice President & Senior Wealth Advisor specializes in the complex wealth management needs of corporate executives and professionals, helping them to maximize the rewards that come with their responsibilities. Having advised many executives and professionals over the years, Michael applies his expertise in striving to help them not only reach their goals but ultimately achieve financial independence.
The Colony Group, LLC is an independent, fee-only wealth and business management firm with locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Virginia. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, corporate executives, professionals, business owners and entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation, family office services, business management services and divorce and dispute resolution services.
