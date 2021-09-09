HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Culture Equity, a full-service marketing and consulting agency, announces the appointment of Steve McNair as Global Head of Sales and Salesforce Development for the company. McNair has a proven track record in building sales teams and increasing revenue through innovative sales strategies.
"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to announce that Steve McNair has been appointed Global Head of Sales and Salesforce Development, working directly with me," George Foreman Jr., Chief Strategic Officer at The Culture Equity said. "Steve is a legend in my book plain and simple. He is someone I respect personally and professionally. He has done so much but still has a lot to do, from CBS Radio Houston, Fox Sports Houston, iHeart Media, Clear Channel, and most recently KUBE TV. He's not only led some of the top sales teams in sports and entertainment but he has been a valuable member of the sports broadcasting community for many years."
McNair joins The Culture Equity from RNN Broadcasting (KUBE TV Houston), where he most recently served as Director of Sales leading the planning and execution of the sales and marketing strategy for KUBE TV's stations and B2B clients. Steve McNair's TV and Radio career span almost 30 years, where he has worked in sales and executive leadership development.
McNair has also served as Market President for iHeart Media New Orleans and as the Vice President of Sales for CBS Radio Houston where he led a team of 60 direct reports at the 7-station cluster. As the General Manager at FOX Sports Houston, he oversaw the production and broadcasting of the Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Big 12 college football and basketball.
"This is an extremely exciting time to be joining The Culture Equity," Steve McNair said. "The company has been experiencing rapid growth and I look forward to leading our global sales organization and leveraging their expertise to continue to drive key business results."
In his new role, McNair will be responsible for driving all aspects of the company's global sales strategy, including partnerships, alliances, and strategic relationships, in addition to supporting the development of their global sales team. Given his vast experience in the television, media, and broadcasting industry, he will also play a key role in shaping the firm's future success.
McNair brings a wealth of knowledge and salesforce expertise that is sure to lead The Culture Equity into the next phase of its growth strategy.
About The Culture Equity
The Culture Equity is a full-service marketing agency devoted to making brands culturally relevant. An MBE-certified enterprise headquartered in Houston with locations in Las Vegas and Detroit, the company's targeted and intentional strategies have helped Fortune 500 companies, government entities and entrepreneurs transform their relationships with consumers, employees, and stakeholders. The company has created programming and experiences for some of the world's biggest brands in technology, energy, fitness, and entertainment. The company also operates Culture Innovation Lab and Pour & Eat. For more information, visit http://www.thecultureequity.com.
