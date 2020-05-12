GLEN ELLEN, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The DAISY Foundation™ and Health Carousel announced their international advocacy partnership which will increase global support for the DAISY Foundation's mission honoring nurses.
The DAISY Foundation is thrilled to welcome its first international advocate, Health Carousel, who will assist the foundation in expanding the global reach of DAISY recognition for nurses. To start, Health Carousel will be supporting the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union who will present the first 6 of 24 annual DAISY Awards to compassionate nurses in front of the country's President today. Expansion of the international advocacy partnership is underway allowing the DAISY program to honor nurses in additional countries, hospitals and schools of nursing worldwide. Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Co-founder and CEO of The DAISY Foundation, "We have been looking for the right partner to support DAISY's global growth in under-developed countries whose leaders see the value of meaningful recognition for nurses but do not have the means for the program. In Health Carousel, we have the right partner, doing this for the right reasons. With the addition of nurses in Uganda thanks to the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union, DAISY is now honoring nurses in 29 countries."
Bill DeVille, CEO and Co-Founder of Health Carousel stated, "We are delighted to be able to help the country of Uganda honor their compassionate nurses through sponsorship of DAISY awards. It has never been so evident as during these uncertain times of COVID-19, that successful organizations such as Health Carousel have a social responsibility that heightens as they grow. Internally we like to say we do well by doing good. Sponsoring DAISY Foundation awards for the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union is one example of this concept put into practice and aligns with our broader Light the Way initiative which supports global healthcare professionals in many ways," concluded Mr. DeVille.
Earl Dalton, Chief Nursing Officer of Health Carousel was also on hand to comment. "We are extremely proud to expand our relationship with The DAISY Foundation and in supporting DAISY Awards for the compassionate Ugandan nurses honored today." Dalton added that Uganda is the first of several International Advocacy programs being launched with The DAISY Foundation over the coming months.
About The DAISY Foundation
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from Nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses, an evidenced-based means of providing Nurse recognition and thanking Nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in nearly 4,500 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct care Nurses, Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, Lifetime Achievement in Nursing and through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects and Medical Mission Grants. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
About Health Carousel
Health Carousel is a leading healthcare workforce solutions company serving the talent and workforce technology needs of hundreds of US healthcare organizations large and small. Over the past sixteen years Health Carousel has grown to become one of the largest providers of physician and nurse temporary staffing as well as long-term healthcare talent across the globe. In 2020, the company redoubled its efforts to ensure the sustainability of nursing globally and reaffirmed its commitment to legal, ethical recruitment practices by launching its Light the Way initiative. For more information on services provided by Health Carousel and its efforts to support healthcare professionals and patients worldwide visit https://healthcarousel.com/.
Contact:
The DAISY Foundation
Tena Barnes Carraher
(404) 285-9158
tenabarnescarraher@DAISYfoundation.org
DAISYfoundation.org