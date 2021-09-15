TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunn&Co., one of the Southeast's leading branding, advertising and production companies, today announced that The Dalí Museum located in St. Petersburg, Florida, will join its client roster.
The agency will kick off the relationship by assisting The Dalí in projects such as market assessment, audience demographic research, and the creation and execution of media related to the Museum's special exhibitions, educational programs and fundraising events.
"Two brands known for innovative thinking and creative ideas, The Dalí and Dunn&Co. coming together seems a fateful pairing," said Troy Dunn, President and Chief Creative Officer. "It's a partnership I've long wanted to be engaged in, so we're thrilled to start providing them the exceptional creative and strategic horsepower enjoyed by our other clients."
"We're excited to work with a Tampa Bay company that has their finger on the pulse of national marketing trends and emerging digital media," said Beth Bell, Dalí Museum Marketing Director. "Dunn&Co's strategic approach to building and executing integrated media campaigns aligns well with our targeted marketing strategy."
Dunn&Co. is regularly recognized for its award-winning work including integrated campaigns, TV broadcast, digital/web, print, outdoor, radio, video, brand identity and events.
About Dunn&Co.
Dunn&Co. (http://www.dunn-co.com) is a branding, advertising and marketing communications firm with offices in Tampa and the United Kingdom. They provide award-winning creative solutions for clients worldwide, including GE Healthcare, Tampa Bay Lightning, Trivago, Baxter Healthcare, Checkers, Grow Financial, State of Florida, Abbvie, Smokey Bones, Ashley Furniture, The Florida Aquarium, Cru Hospitality, World of Beer, Sabal Trust, Arrmaz and Connectwise.
About The Dalí Museum
The Dalí Museum, located in the heart of picturesque downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, is home to an unparalleled collection of over 2,400 Salvador Dalí works, including nearly 300 oil paintings, watercolors and drawings, as well as more than 2,100 prints, photographs, posters, textiles, sculptures and objets d'art. The Museum's nonprofit mission, to care for and share its collection locally and internationally, is grounded by a commitment to education and sustained by a culture of philanthropy.
The Dalí is recognized internationally by the Michelin Guide with a three-star rating; has been deemed "one of the top buildings to see in your lifetime" by AOL Travel News; and named one of the ten most interesting museums in the world by Architectural Digest. The building itself is a work of art, including a geodesic glass bubble, nicknamed The Enigma, featuring 1,062 triangular glass panels, a fitting tribute to Salvador Dalí's legacy of innovation and transformation. The Dalí Museum is located at One Dalí Boulevard, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33701. For more information visit TheDali.org.
