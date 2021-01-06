"The Davos of Harvard": A Group of Students Organizes One of the Largest Virtual Conferences with World Leaders

- Numerous Fortune 500 business executives, former heads of state, celebrities, billionaires, and the Director General of the World Health Organization will descend onto Harvard University (virtually) for the HPAIR conference on January 15th - 18th - Spotlight on the students leading the virtual conference, which will host over 1400 delegates globally and donate a generous portion of its profits to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation philanthropic partners