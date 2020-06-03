LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Donerail Group LP ("Donerail") today announced that Craig Pollak has joined the firm as Head of Strategy and Business Development. Craig brings more than 20 years of marketing, product development and legal experience to the role, and will focus on the firm's strategic initiatives, capital raising efforts and relationship management.
William Wyatt, Donerail Founder and Chief Investment Officer said: "We are thrilled to have Craig join our team. His unique combination of business acumen and market intelligence is well-known in the investment community, and his reputation and character fit ideally within the culture that we are building at the firm. I have no doubt that Craig will play a critical role in establishing and growing relationships with investment partners well into the future."
Craig Pollak added: "It is a privilege to join this extraordinary group of investment professionals at such an exciting time in the life of the firm. Donerail has built an exceptional platform, and I look forward to contributing to its growth."
Craig joins Donerail from Actis where he served as a Director, focused on private investments across growth and emerging markets. Craig has also previously served as a Partner and Head of Global Marketing at Ivory Investment Management, a multi-billion dollar value-oriented investment management firm; Chief Financial Officer of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. a NASDAQ listed acquisition company; Managing Director at Guggenheim Fund Solutions, helping to build the firm's alternative investment infrastructure; Chief Executive Officer of Chapwood Capital, a start-up multi-manager hedge fund platform; Managing Director and Head of New Product Development at FrontPoint Partners; and as Vice President in the Client Strategy Group of the Private Wealth Management department at Morgan Stanley. Craig started his professional career as a corporate lawyer at Cravath, Swaine & Moore advising clients the banking, media, healthcare and energy sectors.
Craig graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and with a Juris Doctor from the New York University School of Law.
About The Donerail Group LP
The Donerail Group LP is a Los Angeles-based investment adviser with a fundamental approach to investing, focusing primarily on publicly traded companies within the United States.
