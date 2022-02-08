LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an expansive search, Shruti Miyashiro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orange County's Credit Union, was selected for the Fall 2021 EWA Cohort.
As President and Chief Executive Officer, Shruti works with the Board of Directors to lead a multi-billion dollar credit union. Under her leadership, Orange County's Credit Union has regularly been recognized as a "Best Place to Work" and "Best in State Credit Union" by Forbes magazine.
"We are delighted to have Shruti join EWA! It takes a special person to be at the helm of a company where not only the organization excels, but the work environment is regularly recognized as the best. The tie between the two is not a coincidence," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "We look forward to learning from her and how she is able to lead an organization with excellence."
"I've known Shruti for over 20 years and, as Board Chair, I've come to admire her problem-solving skills and collaborative manner. Shruti's leadership skills include a concern and a respect for all people and a desire for continuous improvement. I know I speak for the whole Board when I congratulate her on this honor," said Gary Burton, Board Chair, Orange County's Credit Union.
Shruti has served on a number of community, nonprofit, professional, and corporate Boards including:
- Board Member for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., an S&P 500 technology company, where she chairs the Compensation Committee and serves on the Risk and Compliance Committee.
- Board Member for the Federal Home Loan Bank, San Francisco and serves as Vice Chair of the Governance and Risk Committees, as well as on the Affordable Housing and Community Investment Committee.
Shruti was appointed by the Commissioner of the State of California's Department of Financial Protection & Innovation to join the Credit Union Advisory Committee.
Orange County's Credit Union is a Santa Ana-based financial services provider established in 1938 with more than 120,000 Members and over $2 billion in assets. As a not-for-profit financial services provider, Orange County's Credit Union is owned by Members, not shareholders, which means its profits are returned to Members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates and enhanced products and services. Orange County's Credit Union offers services including checking and savings, mobile banking and retirement accounts, as well as auto, small business, and home loans with mortgage offerings including Zero Down and 3% Down options. Ranked in the top three percent of credit unions nationwide based on assets, Orange County's Credit Union offers Membership to anyone who lives or works in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. For more information, visit Orange County's Credit Union's website at orangecountyscu.org
The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, high level Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them in a peer-to-peer network with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance. Learn more at ExceptionalWomenAwardees.com
